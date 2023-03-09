Learn how to make a spicy stir-fried Korean chicken dish — your taste buds will thank you

It’s hot, spicy, healthy, well balanced and features many fermented foods. South Korean cuisine has captured the imagination of foodies around the globe and in South Africa we too have access to the taste of the East Asian country through the many Korean restaurants and the growing array of supermarkets that specialise in the ingredients.
The food is, like many Asian cuisines, largely based on rice, vegetables, seafood and meat featuring little or no dairy. The Korean Cultural Centre in South Africa, based in Pretoria and the 33rd in the world to open, invites everyone to experience the country through the many and varied cultural activities on offer — from film, fashion, beauty, the Korean language and sport to, of course, their food.
I had the opportunity to learn how to make authentic kimchi at one of the classes on offer at the centre last year. Kimchi is an addictive traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables including cabbage, lots of it, and Korean radish which are then fermented in a rich, red and spicy seasoning blend comprising chilli paste, spring onions, garlic and ginger.
The centre is offering two cooking classes in March where you will have the opportunity to learn how to make and taste a classic Korean dish, Dak-Galbi — a spicy stir fried chicken dish. Taking place in the centre's kitchen and under the tutelage of Korean food experts, you will get to cook the classic dish. The best part is sitting down to enjoy the food and you get to take the leftovers home.
The classes are free and fill up very quickly so book asap.
What: Dak -Galbi (Spicy stir-fried chicken) cooking class
When: March 15 or 22, 10am — 12 noon
Where: Korean Cultural Centre, 267 Waterkloof Road, Brooklyn Pretoria
Bookings: Register online or on the Korean Cultural Centre's Instagram page. L
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Learn how to make a spicy stir-fried Korean chicken dish — your taste buds will thank you
Reserve your place for a free cooking class at the Korean Cultural Centre in Pretoria
Image: 123RF/yingha
It’s hot, spicy, healthy, well balanced and features many fermented foods. South Korean cuisine has captured the imagination of foodies around the globe and in South Africa we too have access to the taste of the East Asian country through the many Korean restaurants and the growing array of supermarkets that specialise in the ingredients.
The food is, like many Asian cuisines, largely based on rice, vegetables, seafood and meat featuring little or no dairy. The Korean Cultural Centre in South Africa, based in Pretoria and the 33rd in the world to open, invites everyone to experience the country through the many and varied cultural activities on offer — from film, fashion, beauty, the Korean language and sport to, of course, their food.
I had the opportunity to learn how to make authentic kimchi at one of the classes on offer at the centre last year. Kimchi is an addictive traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables including cabbage, lots of it, and Korean radish which are then fermented in a rich, red and spicy seasoning blend comprising chilli paste, spring onions, garlic and ginger.
The centre is offering two cooking classes in March where you will have the opportunity to learn how to make and taste a classic Korean dish, Dak-Galbi — a spicy stir fried chicken dish. Taking place in the centre's kitchen and under the tutelage of Korean food experts, you will get to cook the classic dish. The best part is sitting down to enjoy the food and you get to take the leftovers home.
The classes are free and fill up very quickly so book asap.
What: Dak -Galbi (Spicy stir-fried chicken) cooking class
When: March 15 or 22, 10am — 12 noon
Where: Korean Cultural Centre, 267 Waterkloof Road, Brooklyn Pretoria
Bookings: Register online or on the Korean Cultural Centre's Instagram page. L
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Rosebank’s new Chunky Chau restaurant is a feast for the senses
For the love of kimchi: How gochugaru titillated my taste buds
Satisfied slurping: ramen is comfort food in one complex bowl
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos