Esther’s Country Lodge Restaurant in Hekpoort makes for an excellent lunch spot

We have been experiencing air pollution on and off in our suburb in Johannesburg and to get away we do the Magalies Meander every now and then. Not on motorbikes (though hubby would love that!) but in my trusty hatchback named Misty.

We are always on the lookout for countryside spots to have lunch and came across Esther’s Country Lodge Restaurant in Hekpoort, about 10 minutes past Black Horse Brewery.

Hekpoort is interesting. If you look on Google maps it’s mostly farmland, but there are loads of activities such as hot air ballooning, 4x4 trails, hiking, breweries to visit and a few other restaurants. Esther’s seemed a good option. Owned and run by Esther Muller, it has been going for about seven years.