Esther’s Country Lodge Restaurant in Hekpoort makes for an excellent lunch spot
With an eclectic mix of specials, including a generous portion of sustainably farmed tilapia, enjoyed under the trees, there's much to enjoy during a pit stop on your next Sunday drive
We have been experiencing air pollution on and off in our suburb in Johannesburg and to get away we do the Magalies Meander every now and then. Not on motorbikes (though hubby would love that!) but in my trusty hatchback named Misty.
We are always on the lookout for countryside spots to have lunch and came across Esther’s Country Lodge Restaurant in Hekpoort, about 10 minutes past Black Horse Brewery.
Hekpoort is interesting. If you look on Google maps it’s mostly farmland, but there are loads of activities such as hot air ballooning, 4x4 trails, hiking, breweries to visit and a few other restaurants. Esther’s seemed a good option. Owned and run by Esther Muller, it has been going for about seven years.
This is not the place that serves itsy bitsy bite-size servings; here, you'll find home-cooked mealsJennifer Platt
We weren't expecting much, but as soon as we stepped inside, the atmosphere was peaceful and homey. There is a large fireplace, so we will be back in winter. But it was a hot, dry Sunday and we chose to sit outside. The grounds are beautiful: extensive with a dam nearby. Everything was manicured and green. We were seated under a gnarly old tree which gave lots of shade.
There’s the usual burgers, pizza and so on, but there is an eclectic mix of specials chalked on the board. I changed my mind a few times, dithering between the standard Eisbein, found in so many restaurants in the Magaliesburg (I’m on the hunt for the perfect, crispy Eisbein and so far Black Horse Breweries has the best), and the rather different fondue option, but I eventually decided on the grilled tilapia.
This is not a place that serves itsy bitsy bite-size servings; here, you'll find home-cooked meals. There were two whole tilapia on my plate, grilled to perfection. The only thing I could complain about was that the fish was boney, but that’s what you get when you order whole tilapia, so it’s not a complaint, really, just an observation.
I had to ask about the tilapia as it is not seen much on menus and Esther told me they get the fish fresh from a place down the road. I did some digging and found it is called Integrated Aquaculture Group, a scalable biological farming operation whose website says that they “specialise in operating and building intensive, environmentally-conscious aquaponics solutions” and that they are “water-wise, organic-equivalent, zero-discharge, natural fertiliser-using food producers”. They are also members of Taasa — the Tilapia Aquaculture Association of South Africa — and are lobbying to grow the industry. So, yes, I felt pleased with myself for choosing this dish.
Two sides come with the meal so I chose veggies (tasty carrots and broccoli) and gnocchi. It stumped me to think of this as a side but I'm happy I chose it. It was the best hashbrown gnocchi combo ever. When I asked Esther about it she said she was experimenting with boiled potatoes one day and created this creamy disc of potato that is crunchy on the outside with pillowy goodness inside. It's heaven for potato lovers like me.
My husband had the beef lasagne, which, surprisingly, he ate most of. Surprisingly, because he gorged on the rolls served before, which they bake fresh every day.
All in all, it was a great eating experience.
• Esther’s Country Lodge Restaurant is on the R560 in Hekpoort. Open Tuesday to Friday from 10am-7.30pm and from 8am-7.30pm on Sundays. Closed on Mondays. For reservations, phone 014-576-4000.