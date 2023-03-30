Food-meets-travel docuseries ‘Restaurants at the End of the World’ inspires a serious case of wanderlust

Few things pair as well as travel and food. Sometimes, it’s a case of the more adventurous, the better. In Restaurants at the End of the World, a new four-part docuseries from National Geographic, this is most certainly the case.
The series follows American chef and entrepreneur Kristen Kish as she sets out to four remote corners of the globe in search of the kind of grit, passion and dedication that deliver one-of-a-kind dining experiences in the dreamiest locations where the chefs face daily challenges that most chefs would never dream of.
For the lucky diners who get to experience these unusual restaurants, it’s a case of half of the adventure lies in getting to the restaurant. In each episode, Kish sets out either hiking to her final location or taking a boat and then spends a few days foraging, cooking and hosting dinners with the each of the chefs with the aim of wowing their diners.
In each of her crazy adventures she joins the chefs on expeditions to source produce by doing things like scaling waterfalls to forage for watercress, diving in ice cold water filled with glacier ice to fish or digging for sururu mussels in muddy mangrove swamps.
The remoteness of the locations requires the chefs to be highly innovative and often they have to pivot and end up using unusual ingredients and combinations.
In the first episode, Kish travels to Boquete, Panama, where she learns what trek-to-table cuisine looks like.
Here she meets chef Rolando Chamorro, who started running Hacienda Mamecillo from his home in the cloud forest of Panama after he and his family moved there to live off the land. He started the restaurant with no experience and runs his dinners in a limited home kitchen with very old appliances and a gap where his oven should be.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Restaurants at the End of the World'.
Next, Kish swaps the lush hilltops of Panema for the icy cold of Svalbard, Norway, where there are more polar bears than human inhabitants, the daily fishing trek takes two hours and fresh produce is only delivered in the summer months.
She joins chef Rogier Jansen in exploring his highly experimental Arctic cuisine at Isfjord Radio Restaurant as they prepare dishes such as reindeer tongue pastrami with fresh melon, ptarmigan skewers with olives and passion fruit-kimchi sorbet with a white chocolate custard and parsnip chips which are dusted with lingonberry powder.
She also travels to North Haven Island in Maine, US, where she helps Turner Farm’s new chef Carolynn Ladd put a southern twist on a classic barn supper menu, and explores the rainforest in Paraty, Brazil, with chef Gisela Schmitt, who runs exclusive dining experiences using the freshest ingredients, which she cooks with no electricity aboard her floating restaurant Sem Pressa.
It is, quite simply, a recipe that stirs a serious case of wanderlust and a deep desire to delve into the unique dishes being created by these brilliant chefs.
• Watch Restaurants at the End of the World on Wednesdays at 8.10pm on National Geographic (DStv channel 181) from March 29.
