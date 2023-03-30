Food

Restaurant Week kicks off with cut-price dining out

Hilary Biller selects her trio of top picks of the Gauteng eateries that have joined this popular initiative

30 March 2023 - 10:18
Hilary Biller Columnist
A feast at La Boqueria in Parktown North.
Image: Supplied

Restaurant Week, actually a month, is an initiative that is growing in popularity, which kicks off on Friday and ends on April 30.

With a growing number of restaurants joining Restaurant Week, it offers more than 100 eateries around the country that offer set menus, with many choices at a discounted rate for eating out, so it offers a more affordable opportunity to dine out at those that have been on your radar.

I share my trio of top picks of the new Gauteng restaurants to be part of this gastronomic month of eating. Bookings online are essential as there are limited tables available — and hurry, as it books up very quickly.

La Boqueria

Parktown North

R395, dinner only

A vibey eatery that spills onto the pavement is offering a Hispanic market-style three-course menu. Choices include a charcuterie board, Spanish oxtail stew perfect for cooler autumn evenings, or a chicken and chorizo paella, and you can't go wrong with a chocolate nemesis for pud.

Enjoy spectacular grills from Che Argentine Grill in Parkwood.
Image: Supplied

Che Argentine Grill

Parkwood

R395 for lunch and dinner

Well known for expertly grilled meats over an open wood fire, they are offering a number of choices for their three-course meal.

I fancied their choice of chorizo, a homemade Argentinian-style pork sausage for starters, their famous Aranita spider steak, a cut from the inside hip which is deliciously tender and flavourful. For vegetarians there are many options too. Dessert is a choice of decadent South American sweets including the famous cream caramel with dulce de leche.

Dine with a view at Marble in Rosebank.
Image: Supplied

Marble

Rosebank

R450, lunch only 

Here's an opportunity to dine out in this popular restaurant with an incredible view over the western suburbs. Treat yourself to a cocktail in their picturesque bar, at your own expense, then sit down to a three-course lunch.

Choose between a smoked springbok tartare for starters, a grilled sirloin done to perfection over their unique open fire, or linefish, and finish off on a high note with smoked chocolate mousse.

For reservations visit the Restaurant Week website

