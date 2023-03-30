Restaurant Week, actually a month, is an initiative that is growing in popularity, which kicks off on Friday and ends on April 30.
Restaurant Week kicks off with cut-price dining out
Hilary Biller selects her trio of top picks of the Gauteng eateries that have joined this popular initiative
Image: Supplied
Restaurant Week, actually a month, is an initiative that is growing in popularity, which kicks off on Friday and ends on April 30.
With a growing number of restaurants joining Restaurant Week, it offers more than 100 eateries around the country that offer set menus, with many choices at a discounted rate for eating out, so it offers a more affordable opportunity to dine out at those that have been on your radar.
I share my trio of top picks of the new Gauteng restaurants to be part of this gastronomic month of eating. Bookings online are essential as there are limited tables available — and hurry, as it books up very quickly.
La Boqueria
Parktown North
R395, dinner only
A vibey eatery that spills onto the pavement is offering a Hispanic market-style three-course menu. Choices include a charcuterie board, Spanish oxtail stew perfect for cooler autumn evenings, or a chicken and chorizo paella, and you can't go wrong with a chocolate nemesis for pud.
Image: Supplied
Che Argentine Grill
Parkwood
R395 for lunch and dinner
Well known for expertly grilled meats over an open wood fire, they are offering a number of choices for their three-course meal.
I fancied their choice of chorizo, a homemade Argentinian-style pork sausage for starters, their famous Aranita spider steak, a cut from the inside hip which is deliciously tender and flavourful. For vegetarians there are many options too. Dessert is a choice of decadent South American sweets including the famous cream caramel with dulce de leche.
Image: Supplied
Marble
Rosebank
R450, lunch only
Here's an opportunity to dine out in this popular restaurant with an incredible view over the western suburbs. Treat yourself to a cocktail in their picturesque bar, at your own expense, then sit down to a three-course lunch.
Choose between a smoked springbok tartare for starters, a grilled sirloin done to perfection over their unique open fire, or linefish, and finish off on a high note with smoked chocolate mousse.
For reservations visit the Restaurant Week website.
