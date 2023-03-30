Take your dog on a date at the Bryanston Moonlight Market

On sale are special pup cakes (pre-ordered through cerys@bryanstonmarket.co.za) which cost R140 for 6 — choose your dog’s favourite flavour from blueberry burst, bananut “choc” pudding, peanut butter swirl and liver lover. And, wait for it, you'll also find a peanut butter doggy ice cream. Made with dog-friendly ingredients, it’s both sugar and dairy free and vegan as well, so humans may want to indulge too. The pet friendly menu also includes butter jars from R65 and enrichment lick mats, R235 each.
Image: 123RF/stockaboo
The Bryanston Market, Joburg’s original market, is more than 40 years old and this Friday, March 31, they are offering a market with a difference. Apart from the usual stalls offering quality products, including a variety of wholesome food offerings, this time you are welcome to bring you furry friends along for Doggy Date Night. The market is famous for its moonlight markets and tomorrow’s has a quirky twist where the added bonus is that it is specially for you and your dog.
The pet friendly evening includes many activities the whole family can participate in like the dog walk challenge and a doggy art meander. And your pets will not be forgotten when it comes to food with a special menu to choose from.
Image: Supplied
On sale are special pup cakes (pre-ordered through cerys@bryanstonmarket.co.za) which cost R140 for 6 — choose your dog’s favourite flavour from blueberry burst, bananut “choc” pudding, peanut butter swirl and liver lover. And, wait for it, you'll also find a peanut butter doggy ice cream. Made with dog-friendly ingredients, it’s both sugar and dairy free and vegan as well, so humans may want to indulge too. The pet friendly menu also includes butter jars from R65 and enrichment lick mats, R235 each.
The best part of the evening is that it’s free for humans and dogs and if you fancy a glass of wine while the pets lap up the ice cream it’s BYO with no corkage.
What: Bryanston Moonlight Market
Where: 40 Culross Road, off Main Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg
When: Friday, March 31, 5-9pm
Cost: Entry is free
More information: Cerys@bryanstonmarket.co.za
