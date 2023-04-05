Food

RECIPE | Make your own gluten-free hot cross buns this Easter

For those with a gluten intolerance there are sadly no commercially made gluten-free buns for Easter — unless if you make them yourself

05 April 2023 - 16:33
Hilary Biller Columnist
Jenny Kay's home made, gluten free hot cross buns.
Image: Alaister Russell

The shops are filled with hot cross buns — big ones, small ones, extra spicy ones, chocolate ones and even fruit-free buns. But for those with a gluten intolerance, there are sadly no commercially made gluten-free buns for Easter — unless if you make them yourself.

I asked passionate home baker Jenny Kay to share her favourite recipe for gluten-free hot cross buns as she has a family member who is gluten-intolerant.

She said the best gluten-free buns she'd ever baked were made from a recipe she found on The Loopy Whisk website.

The website, she says, offers very detailed instructions for preparing the buns and any substitutes that can be used — and is an excellent resource of gluten free recipes.

Although they have a slightly uneven look the texture and taste are excellent
Jenny Kay

“I haven’t come across a gluten-free bread recipe that has the texture of regular bread and when I saw the recipe and pictures of the hot cross buns on her website, I just had to put them to the test,” said Jenny.

“Interesting, the recipe calls for psyllium husk gel, which I’d never used before, which is easy to put together by soaking psyllium husks in warm water. I did feel the recipe was a little lacking in spice so doubled up on the cinnamon,” added Jenny.

The results? “Delicious interpretation of the classic hot cross bun. Although they have a slightly uneven look the texture and taste are excellent. They really taste and look very much like a regular bread dough bun — and I can attest to that as they are delicious and I'm not gluten-intolerant,” said Jenny.

“Many gluten-free bakes can deliver a dry texture with a sandy/gummy tastes; not these. The hot cross buns are very good and disappeared quickly — a sign of a very good bake.” 

All the ingredients can be found in a good health shop or one of the big discount pharmacies who carry a large range of the products.

GLUTEN-FREE HOT CROSS BUNS

Make your own gluten free hot cross buns.
Image: Alaister Russell

Ingredients:

85g sultanas or raisins

16g psyllium husks

260ml warm water

230g tapioca or potato flour

160g millet or brown rice flour

70g sorghum or buckwheat flour

50g sugar

8g xanthan gum

8g salt

8g instant yeast

5ml (1 tsp) cinnamon

140ml warm milk

30ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted

1 egg

90g mixed dried peel

1 egg mixed with a little milk for the egg wash

Crosses:

50g plain gluten-free flour

¼ tsp xanthan gum

10ml (2 tsp) sunflower oil

60ml (¼ cup) water

Glaze:

50g apricot jam

2.5ml (½ tsp) water

Method:

  1. Line a large baking sheet with baking paper.
  2. In a small bowl pour boiling water over the raisins or sultanas for 10 minutes. Drain and leave to dry.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together the psyllium husks and warm water. After 15 seconds a gel will form. Set aside till needed
  4. In your stand mixer combine the flours, sugar, xanthan gum, salt, yeast and cinnamon.
  5. Make a well in the middle and add the milk, melted butter, egg and psyllium gel. Mix until well combined. The dough will be quite soft and sticky but should come away from the sides of the bowl.
  6. Add the drained and dried raisins or sultanas and mixed peel and knead gently to distribute evenly.
  7. Transfer the dough to a well-floured surface and knead until it comes together in a ball. Roll the dough into a log and divide into 8-10 pieces. You can weigh each ball to get an even size.
  8. Shape each piece into a ball and place on your lined baking tray at least 2cm apart. Lightly cover with cling film and leave to prove in a warm spot for about an hour till risen and puffy.
  9. For the crosses mix all the ingredients together to get a thick but runny mixture then place in a piping bag, cut off the tip to make a small hole.
  10. Once proofed, brush the buns with egg wash and pipe on crosses.
  11. Place the buns in a preheated oven at 220°C and pour boiling water into a baking tray underneath to give the buns steam. (Instead of hot water, I added some ice cubes to the tray below which provides sufficient steam — and then disappears which I found easier to manage.) Close the door and reduce the temperature to 200°C.
  12. After 10 minutes carefully remove the tray with the water and bake for another 15-20 minutes until deep golden brown. Remove and place on a cooling rack. Mix the apricot jam with the water and heat for 30 seconds till runny. Brush the buns with jam while still hot. 

