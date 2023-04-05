“I haven’t come across a gluten-free bread recipe that has the texture of regular bread and when I saw the recipe and pictures of the hot cross buns on her website, I just had to put them to the test,” said Jenny.
“Interesting, the recipe calls for psyllium husk gel, which I’d never used before, which is easy to put together by soaking psyllium husks in warm water. I did feel the recipe was a little lacking in spice so doubled up on the cinnamon,” added Jenny.
The results? “Delicious interpretation of the classic hot cross bun. Although they have a slightly uneven look the texture and taste are excellent. They really taste and look very much like a regular bread dough bun — and I can attest to that as they are delicious and I'm not gluten-intolerant,” said Jenny.
“Many gluten-free bakes can deliver a dry texture with a sandy/gummy tastes; not these. The hot cross buns are very good and disappeared quickly — a sign of a very good bake.”
All the ingredients can be found in a good health shop or one of the big discount pharmacies who carry a large range of the products.
RECIPE | Make your own gluten-free hot cross buns this Easter
For those with a gluten intolerance there are sadly no commercially made gluten-free buns for Easter — unless if you make them yourself
Image: Alaister Russell
The shops are filled with hot cross buns — big ones, small ones, extra spicy ones, chocolate ones and even fruit-free buns. But for those with a gluten intolerance, there are sadly no commercially made gluten-free buns for Easter — unless if you make them yourself.
I asked passionate home baker Jenny Kay to share her favourite recipe for gluten-free hot cross buns as she has a family member who is gluten-intolerant.
She said the best gluten-free buns she'd ever baked were made from a recipe she found on The Loopy Whisk website.
The website, she says, offers very detailed instructions for preparing the buns and any substitutes that can be used — and is an excellent resource of gluten free recipes.
“I haven’t come across a gluten-free bread recipe that has the texture of regular bread and when I saw the recipe and pictures of the hot cross buns on her website, I just had to put them to the test,” said Jenny.
“Interesting, the recipe calls for psyllium husk gel, which I’d never used before, which is easy to put together by soaking psyllium husks in warm water. I did feel the recipe was a little lacking in spice so doubled up on the cinnamon,” added Jenny.
The results? “Delicious interpretation of the classic hot cross bun. Although they have a slightly uneven look the texture and taste are excellent. They really taste and look very much like a regular bread dough bun — and I can attest to that as they are delicious and I'm not gluten-intolerant,” said Jenny.
“Many gluten-free bakes can deliver a dry texture with a sandy/gummy tastes; not these. The hot cross buns are very good and disappeared quickly — a sign of a very good bake.”
All the ingredients can be found in a good health shop or one of the big discount pharmacies who carry a large range of the products.
GLUTEN-FREE HOT CROSS BUNS
Image: Alaister Russell
Ingredients:
85g sultanas or raisins
16g psyllium husks
260ml warm water
230g tapioca or potato flour
160g millet or brown rice flour
70g sorghum or buckwheat flour
50g sugar
8g xanthan gum
8g salt
8g instant yeast
5ml (1 tsp) cinnamon
140ml warm milk
30ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted
1 egg
90g mixed dried peel
1 egg mixed with a little milk for the egg wash
Crosses:
50g plain gluten-free flour
¼ tsp xanthan gum
10ml (2 tsp) sunflower oil
60ml (¼ cup) water
Glaze:
50g apricot jam
2.5ml (½ tsp) water
Method:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
RECIPE | Hot cross buns and pickled fish
Who makes the best hot cross buns?
RECIPE | Hot cross bun loaf
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos