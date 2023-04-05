No matter your choice of protein as a main course, no-one can resist a crispy roast potato. They're even good served at a braai.
- Always make more roasties than needed, there's always space for a roasted potato. For eight people I peel 20 medium potatoes and depending on size cut in half and quarters.
- If you're running out of time, cut the potatoes into small blocks which will roast much quicker.
- Place the potatoes in a pot, cover with water, adding a generous pinch of salt and bring to the boil.
- Boil until just tender, not falling apart, just so a sharp knife can penetrate a potato easily then drain immediately. Save the water to make the gravy, and place the potatoes on a tray to cool down.
- Using a fork, scrape the tines all over each potato. This exposes more of the potato surface to the oil making them golden brown. Sprinkle lightly with salt.
- In a large roasting pan big enough so the potatoes aren’t crowded, pour in just enough vegetable oil to just cover the surface of the pan. Place the pan in a preheated oven of 190 degrees for 10 minutes so the oil is piping hot.
- Carefully remove the pan from the oven, add the potatoes and roast for 30 minutes before turning the potatoes and roasting for another 30 minutes or until golden brown and crispy all over.
PS: I like to add a couple of stalks of fresh rosemary and a couple of lightly smashed peeled cloves of garlic to the pan before roasting. This is particularly good if served with lamb.
Seven hacks for making the perfect roast potatoes
The thing about these roast potatoes is that they're so good, you'll need more than you think
Image: 123RF/myviewpoint
No matter your choice of protein as a main course, no-one can resist a crispy roast potato. They're even good served at a braai.
PS: I like to add a couple of stalks of fresh rosemary and a couple of lightly smashed peeled cloves of garlic to the pan before roasting. This is particularly good if served with lamb.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Five hacks you need to know to make the most heavenly roast lamb
Gravy, mint sauce and roasties: How to make all the trimmings for roast lamb
RECIPE | Crispy olive oil roasted potatoes with miso and chive sour cream
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos