Food

Seven hacks for making the perfect roast potatoes

The thing about these roast potatoes is that they're so good, you'll need more than you think

05 April 2023 - 16:29
Hilary Biller Columnist
Perfect roast potatoes are a great addition to any Easter lunch or braai.
Image: 123RF/myviewpoint

No matter your choice of protein as a main course, no-one can resist a crispy roast potato. They're even good served at a braai.

  • Always make more roasties than needed, there's always space for a roasted potato. For eight people I peel 20 medium potatoes and depending on size cut in half and quarters.
  • If you're running out of time, cut the potatoes into small blocks which will roast much quicker.
  • Place the potatoes in a pot, cover with water, adding a generous pinch of salt and bring to the boil.
  • Boil until just tender, not falling apart, just so a sharp knife can penetrate a potato easily then drain immediately. Save the water to make the gravy, and place the potatoes on a tray to cool down.
  • Using a fork, scrape the tines all over each potato. This exposes more of the potato surface to the oil making them golden brown. Sprinkle lightly with salt.
  • In a large roasting pan big enough so the potatoes aren’t crowded, pour in just enough vegetable oil to just cover the surface of the pan. Place the pan in a preheated oven of 190 degrees for 10 minutes so the oil is piping hot.
  • Carefully remove the pan from the oven, add the potatoes and roast for 30 minutes before turning the potatoes and roasting for another 30 minutes or until golden brown and crispy all over.

PS: I like to add a couple of stalks of fresh rosemary and a couple of lightly smashed peeled cloves of garlic to the pan before roasting. This is particularly good if served with lamb.

