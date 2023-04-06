And so we set out with plates of miso aubergine (seriously tasty), tuna tacos (seriously large), pork bites (a bit dry) and bao buns (the best kind of fluffy you can ask for). The portions are very generous considering these are tapas plates and we could quite easily stop here.
La Parada in Menlyn Maine is a popular new stop on the Pretoria dining scene
The first of the La Parada chain in Pretoria, the food options are plentiful, the cocktail list long and the DJ set thumping
Image: Supplied
If the loose English translation is anything to go by, the new La Parada in Menlyn Maine is really the place to stop.
The Spanish-inspired restaurant and tapas bar chain which began in Cape Town, then moved to Joburg and Durban, is now calling Pretoria home. And after a recent visit on a bustling Friday evening, it seems the locals are loving it.
As the latest addition to the list of posh eateries on Central Square, La Parada is immediately recognisable from the outside with its bold, lit-up name. Step inside and the tasteful yet relaxed décor invites you to take a seat and order your drink of choice while you peruse the menu.
Mains or tapas? It caused a serious debate between my husband and I until he pointed out that this is, after all, a tapas bar. Plus, the more you share, the more you can taste.
Image: Supplied
And so we set out with plates of miso aubergine (seriously tasty), tuna tacos (seriously large), pork bites (a bit dry) and bao buns (the best kind of fluffy you can ask for). The portions are very generous considering these are tapas plates and we could quite easily stop here.
But, settling in over a couple of cocktails, we decided to wait a bit and see if one of the mains captured our fancy.
I started with a classic whisky sour; my husband with an endless summer made with vodka, cranberry juice and elderflower syrup. These went down well enough for us to order a round of mains which we mostly had to have for takeaway (again, the portions are generous).
It’s not often that a salad is made to sound delectable enough over pasta dishes and prawns but I liked the sound of a lighter option of grilled calamari, pickled ginger, avocado, tomato, cucumber ribbons, greens and spring onion drizzled with a soy miso dressing. A salad that almost tastes like sushi, if you will.
Image: Supplied
My husband was led astray by pappardelle with eight-hour cooked beef short rib with a tomato and paprika ragout and cumin boerenkaas. It was hearty and rich, exactly as it sounded.
The DJ playing house tracks next to our table had set a mood and another round of cocktails — a crafted paloma and French kiss this time — went down well as the space filled up, already pulling a strong crowd looking to kick off their Friday night on a good note.
Perhaps it’s not quite the right spot for a quiet date night on the weekend but it’s great for drinks and dinner with a vibe or to get together with mates over a few plates of good food: the food options are plentiful, the cocktail list long and the DJ set thumping.
• La Parada Menlyn Maine is located in Central Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria. It’s open Monday to Sunday from 11am-11pm. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made via DinePlan.
