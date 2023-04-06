CAVENDISH SQUARE’S EASTER DONUT WORKSHOP
What: Get creative with a Krispy Kreme donut workshop and meet the Easter bunny for a fun photo shoot.
Where: Centre court, Cavendish Square, Cape Town
When: March 31-April 4, 11am-3pm
Price: R40 pp. Bookings are essential and can be made via Quicket.
Treat the kids to some Easter fun with these delicious events
Looking for something to do this weekend beyond an Easter egg hunt? Try these creative, chocolate and confectionery-filled events around the country
Image: 123RF/pressmaster
OLD TOWN ITALY’S COOKIE DECORATING CLASSES
What: Grab breakfast while the little ones enjoy a cookie decorating class for kids of all ages and skill levels.
Where: Old Town Italy Melrose Arch, Menlyn Maine, Umhlanga and High Constantia
When: April 8, from 10am
Price: R150 pp. Bookings are essential and can be made via Dineplan.
Image: Supplied
SANDTON CITY’S CHOCOLATE CAFÉ SPECKLED EDITION
What: Sandton City’s centre court has transformed into a sweet Easter feast where you can enjoy activities like cookie and chocolate slab painting and shop all things chocolate with some of your favourite brands. You might even get lucky and win a chocolate hamper.
Where: Centre court, Sandton City, Johannesburg
When: March 30-April 10 during mall hours
Price: Free
Image: Supplied
