Treat the kids to some Easter fun with these delicious events

Looking for something to do this weekend beyond an Easter egg hunt? Try these creative, chocolate and confectionery-filled events around the country

06 April 2023 - 06:41
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Image: 123RF/pressmaster

OLD TOWN ITALY’S COOKIE DECORATING CLASSES

What: Grab breakfast while the little ones enjoy a cookie decorating class for kids of all ages and skill levels.

Where: Old Town Italy Melrose Arch, Menlyn Maine, Umhlanga and High Constantia

When: April 8, from 10am

Price: R150 pp. Bookings are essential and can be made via Dineplan.

Image: Supplied

SANDTON CITY’S CHOCOLATE CAFÉ SPECKLED EDITION

What: Sandton City’s centre court has transformed into a sweet Easter feast where you can enjoy activities like cookie and chocolate slab painting and shop all things chocolate with some of your favourite brands. You might even get lucky and win a chocolate hamper.

Where: Centre court, Sandton City, Johannesburg

When: March 30-April 10 during mall hours

Price: Free

Image: Supplied

CAVENDISH SQUARE’S EASTER DONUT WORKSHOP

What: Get creative with a Krispy Kreme donut workshop and meet the Easter bunny for a fun photo shoot.

Where: Centre court, Cavendish Square, Cape Town

When: March 31-April 4, 11am-3pm

Price: R40 pp. Bookings are essential and can be made via Quicket

