On the kiddies menu you’ll find delicious milkshakes (again, adults will love them too) and classics such as spaghetti Bolognaise, pizza and burgers and a fun twist with options such as cheese waffles and fish squares and deconstructed tacos. All items are under R100.
There is one exit and one entrance manned by a security guard with a remote and panic button. Children will be asked to confirm who they are leaving with and parents will be asked to sign their children in and out.
Even if you don’t have kids, this is a great place to take your friends who do (you’ll all be grateful) or to book a family lunch. For adults, the food and drinks are enjoyable and the setting relaxed — while the kids have plenty to entertain them.
• Joy Jozi is at 51 Eastwood Road, Dunkeld, Johannesburg. It’s open Wednesday to Friday from 11am-9pm and Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 9am-9pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made via DinePlan. Alternatively, email reservations@joyjozi.co.za, WhatsApp 079-179-7362 or call 011-393-1005.
Joy Jozi is Rosebank’s new playground and restaurant that children — and adults — will love
This new restaurant might be marketed as a place kids can take their adults but we’re sure mom and dad are going to love it just as much as
Image: Lucia Xypteras
Any parent can sympathise with the exasperation in choosing a restaurant for family outings. Eventually, the same staples with kiddies' play areas usually beat the prospect of a good glass of wine orcocktail enjoyed with a curated food offering.
That is, until now. Opening in Rosebank today, Joy Jozi is where your kids’ favourite play restaurant went to private school. It promises to be a “one-of-a-kind family playground and experiential venue designed for children aged 0-100”. In short, it’s a restaurant kids and parents will enjoy in equal amounts.
Step through the entrance and children are in paradise. Upstairs, there’s a play area that will excite even adults, made up of mazes and a twisty slide that leads to the ground floor. Teenagers — or adults — can make themselves comfortable in the media room with PlayStations or the old-school arcade game room while the bookworms will find reprieve in the library.
Image: Lucia Xypteras
Image: Lucia Xypteras
The creativity continues downstairs with all manner of crafts on offer, from ceramic and canvas painting, to scratch art. And on special occasions the entertainment will unfold in the amphitheatre and stage at the back of the garden where the National Children’s Theatre and Story Café will be staging performances from time to time.
Outside, there’s a tree house, splash park, bicycle track, action court, toddler play space and vegetable garden — all in view of the tables on the veranda.
Keeping an eye on the outside play area is possible but being present not entirely necessary as there is an army of “child reminders” on duty, kitted out with moon bags filled with plasters and the necessary tools that might come in handy when children are playing to their hearts’ content.
In an emergency — medical or otherwise — staff have access to a panic button for which Joy Jozi has partnered with Medi Response.
Image: Lucia Xypteras
The idea is to offer parents a space where they can unwind while their children are fully entertained.
To make this possible, there’s a cocktail menu with fun names offering delicious sips (my favourite is Housewife’s Demise, made with gin and a touch of rose).
Head chef and Luke Dale Roberts protégé Tiisesto Sebola has taken the helm in the kitchen and the menu has been developed by Dale Roberts who has put the focus on extraordinary every day eating with health and sustainability at the forefront.
From the wood-fired pizza oven you can order focaccia (R58) and hearty pizzas alongside salads, starters and mains. Most delicious is the Korean fried chicken starter (R120), grilled Mediterranean salad (R125) and grass-fed fillet served with a truffle café au lait sauce (R192).
