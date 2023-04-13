Household brand (and your mother's beloved skaftin) Tupperware is facing closure because of rising debts and a dip in sales.
According to the BBC, the 77-year-old US company is struggling to appeal to a younger market and its share price dropped sharply.
In a statement, Tupperware said the company's board of directors was engaged with management to improve the company's capital structure and near-term liquidity.
It said the company engaged financial advisers to assist in securing supplemental financing and is engaging in discussions with potential investors or financing partners.
“Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations and today [Thursday] marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position,” said CEO Miguel Fernandez.
“The company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the affects of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position.”
Time to stock up on Tupperware: Container company may be going out of business
Image: 123RF / Alexat25
The dip could see the company being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.
Tupperware said it was reviewing its assets portfolio for property available for potential dispositions or sale-leaseback transactions and exploring rightsizing efforts, monetisation of fixed assets, cash management and marketing and channel optimisation to preserve or deliver additional liquidity.
“Due to the challenging economics, coupled with the increased levels and cost of borrowings, the company forecasts that, if it is unable to obtain adequate capital resources or amendments to its credit agreement, it may not have adequate liquidity in the near-term.
“The company has concluded there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. This going concern status requires the company to write down certain non-cash deferred tax assets and goodwill and other intangible assets.”
