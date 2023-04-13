RECIPE | Get the family involved to make this crowd-pleasing seafood rice

Instead of meat on the braai, dust down the skottel (or use a paella-style pan) and get the whole family involved in making a feast. It's the kind of versatile dish where you can ring the changes. Crayfish tails too expensive? Replace with cubes of firm white fish or extra prawns.
SEAFOOD RICE
Serves: 8-10
Ingredients:
100ml oil
6-8 skinless chicken thighs
Salt and pepper
3 crayfish tails, split in half lengthways and discard the alimentary canals
18 large prawns in the shells, deveined and heads removed
3 onions, chopped
1 large green pepper and red pepper, seeded and cut into strips
3-4 large cloves of garlic, crushed
5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika
500ml (2 cups) uncooked short grain rice
1.5 litres chicken stock plus extra if needed
A large pinch of saffron threads, soaked in 30ml (2 tbsp) hot water or use 5ml (1 tsp) turmeric
500g calamari rings
1 spicy sausage, sliced
1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
250ml (1 cup) frozen peas
24 half shell mussels
Method:
- Preheat the oil on the skottel or in a large frying pan over the heat and brown the chicken pieces. Season generously.
- Fry the crayfish and prawns, don’t overcook and set aside with the chicken — they are cooked through later.
- Cook the onions and peppers in the pan until soft but not brown. Add the garlic and smoked paprika. Add the rice and cook, stirring until grains are transparent and oil is absorbed. Add the garlic and fry again before pouring over the stock, adding saffron and water and generous seasoning.
- Add the following in layers: calamari, sliced sausage and tomatoes. Bring to the boil and cook fairly rapidly until all the liquid has been absorbed and the rice is tender. This will take about 25—30 minutes. Stir from time to time adding more stock if needed.
- Ten minutes before the end of cooking time add the frozen peas, chicken, crayfish, prawns and mussels on the top, bring to a brisk boil to heat through without overcooking. Season generously and serve immediately.
Serve with a well-chilled sauvignon blanc, some crusty garlic bread and — voila — there's only one pan to clean.
Tips:
- If desired, add your own selection of seafood or use a packet of seafood mix.
- Spice it up by adding chilli when cooking the onions and peppers.
- This recipes fills a skottel but can also be made over a gas fire in a large ovenproof pan.
