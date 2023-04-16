Make a date with a powerhouse
The humble date plays a significant role during the Ramadan fast, writes Hilary Biller
16 April 2023 - 00:00
In-store shelves groan with an interesting and staggering array of dates — dark brown ones, like nuggets of chocolate, except for the wrinkly skin giveaway; a lighter brown, plump date, a real sugar bomb; and the popular and better-known variety, the medjool date, grown in Saudi Arabia, as all on offer in the shop are. The very light, caramel-coloured date, the khudary, is unusually hard and enjoyed with coffee, small bites of the fruit first softened on the palate before being swallowing with the hot beverage. The most sought-after and expensive, an almost jet-black fruit, is the ajwa date, which is only picked on certain days of the year...
Make a date with a powerhouse
The humble date plays a significant role during the Ramadan fast, writes Hilary Biller
In-store shelves groan with an interesting and staggering array of dates — dark brown ones, like nuggets of chocolate, except for the wrinkly skin giveaway; a lighter brown, plump date, a real sugar bomb; and the popular and better-known variety, the medjool date, grown in Saudi Arabia, as all on offer in the shop are. The very light, caramel-coloured date, the khudary, is unusually hard and enjoyed with coffee, small bites of the fruit first softened on the palate before being swallowing with the hot beverage. The most sought-after and expensive, an almost jet-black fruit, is the ajwa date, which is only picked on certain days of the year...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos