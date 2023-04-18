A popular international sports drink that costs up to R800 for a 500ml bottle has left many shocked and parents concerned
The drink, Prime Hydration, has gained popularity internationally. It was founded by YouTuber Logan Paul and rapper Olajide Olayinka Williams.
The drink was launched in 2022 and has attracted the attention of young people, including sports lovers, as the media personality constantly promotes it on social media. The drink is a sponsor for English football club Arsenal and some kick-boxing champions.
This week, parents in South Africa shared their concerns about the drink, including the hefty price attached to it after getting a bank notification of purchase by their teenage children.
It is available in a few shops and filling stations across the country. At the time of publishing, Takealot, was selling a 500ml bottle costs R650, with the most expensive flavour costing R799.
Would you pay R800 for a sports drink? Prime gets tongues wagging
Image: Screengrab / Takealot
One person who shared a picture of the drink on social media said it cost R499 at a Spar in Hartbeespoort. A store in Cape Town is also reported to be selling it for around R600.
The drink also led to controversy in other countries and there have been reports of Prime's energy drink being banned in Australian schools after an outcry about its caffeine levels.
According to Prime, the energy drink variant contains 200mg of caffeine in each 355ml serving and is not recommended for children under the age of 18, pregnant women or people sensitive to caffeine.
"Prime Hydration and Prime Hydration+ Sticks are caffeine-free," it added.
Its caffeine content is much higher than other energy drinks such as Monster's 500ml with 170mg and Red Bull with 150mg.
Radio host and mother Anele Mdoda shared her experience about buying the drink on her 947 show recently. Mdoda said she was shocked by the price.
Celebrities and others shared their thoughts on social media:
