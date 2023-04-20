RECIPE | Bake the royal quiche selected for King Charles's coronation

Why a vegetarian quiche? It was selected because it was considered a “sharing” dish, suitable for most tastes, and the hope was the British people would be inspired to whip it up for the coronation celebrations due to be held over the royal weekend, May 6-8.
We share the official recipe — good for a meatless meal, it can be served for lunch or supper, hot or at room temperature.
THE CORONATION QUICHE
If making the pastry is too much fuss, use a roll of ready-made short crust pastry.
Makes: a 20cm quiche
Ingredients:
125g (250ml) cake wheat flour
Pinch of salt
25g (25ml) cold butter, diced, plus 25g (25ml) lard or use same amount of butter
30ml (2 tbsp) milk
Filling:
125ml (½ cup) milk
175ml (¾ cup) cream
2 eggs
15ml (1 tbsp) chopped fresh tarragon or another fresh herb
Salt and pepper
100g grated cheddar cheese
180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped
60g cooked broad beans or soya beans (you could use canned beans)
Method:
- For the pastry, sieve the flour and salt into a bowl; add the fats and rub the mixture together using your fingertips until you get a breadcrumb-like texture. Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough. Cover and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes.
- Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of a 20cm flan tin and about 5mm thick.
- Line the tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes, or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven to 190°C.
- Line pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes before removing the greaseproof paper and baking beans. Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C.
- Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning.
- Scatter ½ of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, top with chopped spinach, broad beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture.
- If required, give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.
- Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and lightly golden.
RECIPE | Bake the royal quiche selected for King Charles's coronation
Buckingham Palace has shared the chosen dish — and recipe — in celebration of King Charles's coronation in May
Image: 123RF/serezniy
In consultation with Buckingham Palace's royal chef Mark Flanagan — who has been in the post since 2002 — the King and Queen Consort have selected a humble dish in honour of their coronation — a vegetarian quiche.
Letting the cat out the bag earlier this week, there were pictures of a homestyle quiche studded with greens, spinach, broad beans and fresh herbs, combined with eggs and cheese and baked in a pastry case.
Why a vegetarian quiche? It was selected because it was considered a “sharing” dish, suitable for most tastes, and the hope was the British people would be inspired to whip it up for the coronation celebrations due to be held over the royal weekend, May 6-8.
We share the official recipe — good for a meatless meal, it can be served for lunch or supper, hot or at room temperature.
THE CORONATION QUICHE
If making the pastry is too much fuss, use a roll of ready-made short crust pastry.
Makes: a 20cm quiche
Ingredients:
125g (250ml) cake wheat flour
Pinch of salt
25g (25ml) cold butter, diced, plus 25g (25ml) lard or use same amount of butter
30ml (2 tbsp) milk
Filling:
125ml (½ cup) milk
175ml (¾ cup) cream
2 eggs
15ml (1 tbsp) chopped fresh tarragon or another fresh herb
Salt and pepper
100g grated cheddar cheese
180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped
60g cooked broad beans or soya beans (you could use canned beans)
Method:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Quiche la reign? King Charles picks 'Coronation Quiche' to crown celebrations
Crustless roasted onion quiche
RECIPE: Korean vegetable omelette
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos