Coronation chicken quickly became a much-loved classic, the recipe having been embraced around the world, and it is a particular favourite with the British. It is simple to whip up, is a crowd-pleaser and, of course, delicious.
I make it often. The summery dish is great for entertaining and the prep can be speeded up by using a shop-bought cooked chicken — remove the skin and bones and gently break into pieces. For the sauce, a good quality mayo flavoured with a dollop of curry paste, a dash of white wine, finely chopped dried apricots — the tartness adds another depth of flavour — and voilà, you have an instant version and not many will be able to tell the difference.
Earlier this week Buckingham Palace announced the dish King Charles III had chosen for his coronation. It will come as no surprise the monarch — a keen gardener and a great protagonist of organic produce — has selected a humble vegetable quiche. Chosen in consultation with Buckingham Palace's royal chef Mark Flanagan, the quiche features greens including spinach, broad beans and fresh herbs — and two of the king's favourite ingredients — cheese and eggs.
What does a dish fit for royalty look like?
Queen Elizabeth selected a chicken dish to celebrate her coronation and 70 years later her son Charles has, unsurprisingly, selected a meatless option for his event in May
Image: Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
For her coronation in 1953 Queen Elizabeth chose an Indian-inspired chicken dish for her banquet. The cold dish featured beautifully poached pieces of chicken bathed in a lightly curried creamy sauce and was served on rice studded with jewels of green peas and carrots. It was an instant hit.
The recipe was created especially for the occasion by the late English food writer Constance Spry and chef Rosemary Hume, at the time both principals at the famed Cordon Bleu Cookery School in London.
It may have been an unusual dish to celebrate the coronation yet it is thought to have been inspired by a similar dish, Jubilee Chicken, prepared for the silver jubilee of King George V in 1935.
RECIPE | Bake the royal quiche selected for King Charles's coronation
Coronation chicken quickly became a much-loved classic, the recipe having been embraced around the world, and it is a particular favourite with the British. It is simple to whip up, is a crowd-pleaser and, of course, delicious.
I make it often. The summery dish is great for entertaining and the prep can be speeded up by using a shop-bought cooked chicken — remove the skin and bones and gently break into pieces. For the sauce, a good quality mayo flavoured with a dollop of curry paste, a dash of white wine, finely chopped dried apricots — the tartness adds another depth of flavour — and voilà, you have an instant version and not many will be able to tell the difference.
Earlier this week Buckingham Palace announced the dish King Charles III had chosen for his coronation. It will come as no surprise the monarch — a keen gardener and a great protagonist of organic produce — has selected a humble vegetable quiche. Chosen in consultation with Buckingham Palace's royal chef Mark Flanagan, the quiche features greens including spinach, broad beans and fresh herbs — and two of the king's favourite ingredients — cheese and eggs.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
RECIPE | Create a chicken, mango coronation salad fit for a queen
How to make a cheese board fit for a queen
Decoding Ramaphosa’s meal at Buckingham Palace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos