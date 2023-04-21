WATCH | Minnie Dlamini turns mixologist: try her gin cocktail recipe
Follow the celebrity's lead and stir your creativity with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
Whether you want your gin cocktails to be zesty or sweet, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the perfect choice for your drinks cabinet.
Every drop of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is crafted from 10 botanicals, hand-selected by the brand's master of botanicals, Ivano Tonutti, and sourced from exotic locales around the globe. Each of these ingredients is vapour infused to capture its bright, vibrant flavour, resulting in an exceptionally smooth gin that has citrus, floral, herbal and spicy notes.
This not only makes BOMBAY SAPPHIRE a taste sensation, but incredibly versatile when it comes to creating mixed drinks. Let the gin's mix of botanicals stir your senses, then get creative: by adding different mixers and garnishes, you can create cocktails that play up different aspects of its flavour profile.
Garnishes to glam up your G&T
• Lavender is a wildly aromatic choice if you like your drink on the floral side.
• For a punchy and savoury G&T garnish, experiment with rosemary.
• If you are after a menthol kick, add some star anise.
• Peppercorns make a spicy and eye-catching addition to any G&T, as they merrily bounce amid ice cubes.
For instance, in a Gin Mule (recipe below), BOMBAY SAPPHIRE'S juniper and citrus notes are enhanced with a splash of ginger beer and lifted with a squeeze of lime. While in a savoury Red snapper (recipe below), tomato juice and hot sauce set off its spicy notes to perfection.
With a sprinkle of imagination, the possibilities are endless. That's why BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is challenging gin lovers to stir creativity in a glass by trying some of its cocktail recipes — or inventing their own — in celebration of World Creativity & Innovation Day on April 21.
The inspiration for your unique mixed drink can be found anywhere — even in your wardrobe. Why not follow actress Minnie Dlamini's lead and create a gin cocktail inspired by one of your favourite outfits?
With a designer floral dress as her muse, the celebrity combined BOMBAY SAPPHIRE with freshly squeezed fruit juices to create the Minnie Dlamini Dynamite (recipe below), a drink that's as colourful as it is delicious.
Beyond sparking creativity, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is also on a mission to become the world's most sustainable gin. So, if you're keen to make more purposeful choices for the good of the planet, you'll be pleased to know that the brand plans to ensure that 100% of its key ingredients are sourced from sustainably certified suppliers by 2025.
Try these BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Cocktail Recipes
Minnie Dlamini Dynamite
This fabulously fruity gin cocktail was invented by the celebrity herself and inspired by one of her favourite dresses.
Makes: 1 cocktail
Ingredients:
300g strawberries
Ice
60ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin
30ml pineapple juice
15ml lemon juice
15ml simple syrup or sugar syrup
To garnish: fresh mint sprigs
Method:
- Purée the strawberries in a blender, reserving a few to garnish the drink.
- Add the strawberry purée to a balloon glass with lots of ice.
- Pour over the gin, pineapple juice, lemon juice and simple syrup, then stir gently to mix.
- Garnish with mint and the remaining strawberries.
Gin Mule
A twist on the classic Moscow Mule: vibrant ginger meets the bright juniper and citrus flavour profile of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, all lifted with a squeeze of fresh lime.
Makes: 1 cocktail
Ingredients:
Ice
50ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin
2 lime wedges
100ml ginger beer, chilled
To garnish: fresh mint sprigs and a slice of fresh ginger (optional)
Method:
- Fill a tumbler or a copper mug with ice cubes.
- Pour over the gin.
- Squeeze in the juice from the lime wedges (about 15ml), adding the rinds to the glass.
- Top with ginger beer.
- Garnish with fresh mint and a slice of fresh ginger, if desired.
Red Snapper
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE'S answer to the Bloody Mary, this savoury cocktail can be spiced according to your personal taste.
Makes: 1 cocktail
Ingredients:
50ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin
100ml tomato juice
2 lemon wedges
Ice
Hot sauce, to taste (about 2 dashes)
Horseradish, to taste (about 1 tsp)
Worcestershire sauce, to taste (about 2 dashes)
Salt, to taste
Cayenne pepper, to taste
To garnish: celery stalk, olive and cocktail onion
Method:
- Combine the gin and tomato juice in a long highball glass.
- Squeeze in the juice from one of the lemon wedges, discarding the rind. Reserve the other wedge to garnish the drink.
- Season with hot sauce, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, salt and Cayenne pepper to taste
- Top up the glass with ice cubes and stir slowly to mix.
- Garnish with the celery, olive, cocktail onion and reserved lemon wedge.
Secret Garden
This refreshing take on the English Garden cocktail blends BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin with ginger ale and cloudy apple juice.
Makes: 1 cocktail
Ingredients:
1 thinly sliced lemon wheel
1 thinly sliced Granny Smith apple disc
50ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin
25ml cloudy apple juice
Ice
75ml ginger ale
To garnish: a sprig of lemon thyme
Method:
- Place the lemon wheel and apple disc into the bottom of a highball or copa glass.
- Add the gin and cloudy apple juice. Swirl well to infuse.
- Fill the glass with ice cubes, then top with ginger ale. Gently stir to mix.
- Garnish with the lemon thyme.
This article was sponsored by Bacardi.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to those under 18.