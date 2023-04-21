Food

WATCH | Minnie Dlamini turns mixologist: try her gin cocktail recipe

Follow the celebrity's lead and stir your creativity with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

21 April 2023 - 08:12
Cheers to celebrity Minnie Dlamini for heeding BOMBAY SAPPHIRE'S call to stir creativity by inventing her own gin cocktail: the Minnie Dlamini Dynamite.
Image: Bacardi

Whether you want your gin cocktails to be zesty or sweet, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the perfect choice for your drinks cabinet.

Every drop of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is crafted from 10 botanicals, hand-selected by the brand's master of botanicals, Ivano Tonutti, and sourced from exotic locales around the globe. Each of these ingredients is vapour infused to capture its bright, vibrant flavour, resulting in an exceptionally smooth gin that has citrus, floral, herbal and spicy notes.

This not only makes BOMBAY SAPPHIRE a taste sensation, but incredibly versatile when it comes to creating mixed drinks. Let the gin's mix of botanicals stir your senses, then get creative: by adding different mixers and garnishes, you can create cocktails that play up different aspects of its flavour profile.

Garnishes to glam up your G&T

• Lavender is a wildly aromatic choice if you like your drink on the floral side.
• For a punchy and savoury G&T garnish, experiment with rosemary.
• If you are after a menthol kick, add some star anise.
• Peppercorns make a spicy and eye-catching addition to any G&T, as they merrily bounce amid ice cubes.

For instance, in a Gin Mule (recipe below), BOMBAY SAPPHIRE'S juniper and citrus notes are enhanced with a splash of ginger beer and lifted with a squeeze of lime. While in a savoury Red snapper (recipe below), tomato juice and hot sauce set off its spicy notes to perfection.

With a sprinkle of imagination, the possibilities are endless. That's why BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is challenging gin lovers to stir creativity in a glass by trying some of its cocktail recipes — or inventing their own — in celebration of World Creativity & Innovation Day on April 21.

The inspiration for your unique mixed drink can be found anywhere — even in your wardrobe. Why not follow actress Minnie Dlamini's lead and create a gin cocktail inspired by one of your favourite outfits?

With a designer floral dress as her muse, the celebrity combined BOMBAY SAPPHIRE with freshly squeezed fruit juices to create the Minnie Dlamini Dynamite (recipe below), a drink that's as colourful as it is delicious.

Beyond sparking creativity, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is also on a mission to become the world's most sustainable gin. So, if you're keen to make more purposeful choices for the good of the planet, you'll be pleased to know that the brand plans to ensure that 100% of its key ingredients are sourced from sustainably certified suppliers by 2025.

Try these BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Cocktail Recipes

Minnie Dlamini Dynamite

This fabulously fruity gin cocktail was invented by the celebrity herself and inspired by one of her favourite dresses.

Minnie Dlamini shows off the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE cocktail she invented, while modelling the designer dress that inspired it.
Image: Bacardi

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

300g strawberries 

Ice

60ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin

30ml pineapple juice

15ml lemon juice

15ml simple syrup or sugar syrup

To garnish: fresh mint sprigs

Method:

  1. Purée the strawberries in a blender, reserving a few to garnish the drink.
  2. Add the strawberry purée to a balloon glass with lots of ice.
  3. Pour over the gin, pineapple juice, lemon juice and simple syrup, then stir gently to mix.
  4. Garnish with mint and the remaining strawberries.

Gin Mule

A twist on the classic Moscow Mule: vibrant ginger meets the bright juniper and citrus flavour profile of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, all lifted with a squeeze of fresh lime.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin Mule.
Image: Bacardi

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

Ice

50ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin

2 lime wedges

100ml ginger beer, chilled

To garnish: fresh mint sprigs and a slice of fresh ginger (optional)

Method:

  1. Fill a tumbler or a copper mug with ice cubes.
  2. Pour over the gin.
  3. Squeeze in the juice from the lime wedges (about 15ml), adding the rinds to the glass.
  4. Top with ginger beer.
  5. Garnish with fresh mint and a slice of fresh ginger, if desired.

Red Snapper

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE'S answer to the Bloody Mary, this savoury cocktail can be spiced according to your personal taste.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Red Snapper.
Image: Bacardi

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

50ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin

100ml tomato juice

2 lemon wedges

Ice

Hot sauce, to taste (about 2 dashes)

Horseradish, to taste (about 1 tsp)

Worcestershire sauce, to taste (about 2 dashes)

Salt, to taste

Cayenne pepper, to taste

To garnish: celery stalk, olive and cocktail onion

Method:

  1. Combine the gin and tomato juice in a long highball glass.
  2. Squeeze in the juice from one of the lemon wedges, discarding the rind. Reserve the other wedge to garnish the drink.
  3. Season with hot sauce, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, salt and Cayenne pepper to taste
  4. Top up the glass with ice cubes and stir slowly to mix.
  5. Garnish with the celery, olive, cocktail onion and reserved lemon wedge.

Secret Garden

This refreshing take on the English Garden cocktail blends BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin with ginger ale and cloudy apple juice.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Secret Garden.
Image: Bacardi

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

1 thinly sliced lemon wheel

1 thinly sliced Granny Smith apple disc

50ml BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin

25ml cloudy apple juice

Ice

75ml ginger ale

To garnish: a sprig of lemon thyme

Method:

  1. Place the lemon wheel and apple disc into the bottom of a highball or copa glass.
  2. Add the gin and cloudy apple juice. Swirl well to infuse.
  3. Fill the glass with ice cubes, then top with ginger ale. Gently stir to mix.
  4. Garnish with the lemon thyme.

This article was sponsored by Bacardi. 

Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to those under 18.

