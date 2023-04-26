• An air fryer is up to 80% more energy efficient than a conventional oven — a game changer!
• The air fryer makes the crispiest, juiciest wings you’ve ever had in just 15 minutes. Simply toss in a little oil or marinade and you’re ready to fry — you may never deep fry anything again.
• Hungry teens? Make crispy hot chips in 15 minutes. Toss frozen oven chips in a teaspoon of oil, season and let the air fryer do the rest — so much less mess.
• Time-strapped? An air fryer needs no preheating. Cook your favourite snacks and meals (from toasted cheese to roast chicken) in less time than a conventional oven.
• Hate washing up? Cook an entire meal in your air fryer and simply wash the non-stick basket in warm, soapy water. That’s it!
• Health conscious? Roast fish, vegetables, sweet potatoes, chicken or meat with just a splash of oil and enjoy the locked-in flavour and goodness.
• Batch cooker? Reduce prep time by up to 70% by using an air fryer to roast, bake or air-fry your meal components. Then use it to reheat your pre-cooked meals.
• Keen baker? Anything an oven can do, an air fryer can do — in less time. Even perfectly moist cakes and muffins.
Eight ways an air fryer will change your life
Why the hottest-selling appliance is a kitchen essential
Image: 123RF/grandbrothers
