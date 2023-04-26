Fancy a bowl of steaming ramen for lunch?

The inspiration? The concept originates from the Japanese midweek lunch style, where businesspeople flood nearby restaurants around midday for a quick, easy meal to fuel a fast-paced workday.

The ramen of the day will change from week to week, and for vegetarians there is always veggie ramen.

“It will be nice and light, not too rich and heavy, but always the same nutrient-dense and delicious ramen our diners have come to expect,” chef-patron Ashley Moss says.

Broths range from classic pork to pork-free chicken or miso-based. Diners can choose additional classic toppings to maximise the flavours, from a marinated soft-boiled egg, to thin slices of Iberico pork or toasted nori to amp up the umami hit.

Ramenhead is within walking distance of the parliament buildings, the legal district, and many city-centre hotels.

The Salaryman Lunch costs R160 for one ramen bowl plus a Pocari Sweat electrolyte drink. It is available from Tuesday to Saturday, noon-2.30pm. For more information, visit Ramenhead's website.