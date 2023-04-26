Fancy a bowl of steaming ramen for lunch?
Cape Town's Ramenhead restaurant's new offering is its Salaryman Lunch, a well-priced, nourishing ramen dish for busy people
Ramen is the perfect chill buster. The Japanese noodle dish bathed in a wholesome broth features yummy ingredients such as soy sauce and miso and is finished with delicious toppings of sliced pork, nori (seaweed), Asian greens, spring onions and the hallmark ramen capped with an egg. It's a great pick me up dish — not too heavy and nutritious enough to see you through any day.
Ramenhead is the brainchild of award-winning Chef Peter Templehoff who, with his team, is extending this offering from Tuesdays to Saturdays. The Salaryman Lunch is a steaming bowl of well-priced ramen with an energy drink that can be enjoyed within half an hour, so timed to lure in busy working customers with minimal disruption to their day, but with ample satisfaction.
The inspiration? The concept originates from the Japanese midweek lunch style, where businesspeople flood nearby restaurants around midday for a quick, easy meal to fuel a fast-paced workday.
The ramen of the day will change from week to week, and for vegetarians there is always veggie ramen.
“It will be nice and light, not too rich and heavy, but always the same nutrient-dense and delicious ramen our diners have come to expect,” chef-patron Ashley Moss says.
Broths range from classic pork to pork-free chicken or miso-based. Diners can choose additional classic toppings to maximise the flavours, from a marinated soft-boiled egg, to thin slices of Iberico pork or toasted nori to amp up the umami hit.
Ramenhead is within walking distance of the parliament buildings, the legal district, and many city-centre hotels.
The Salaryman Lunch costs R160 for one ramen bowl plus a Pocari Sweat electrolyte drink. It is available from Tuesday to Saturday, noon-2.30pm. For more information, visit Ramenhead's website.