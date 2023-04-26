By we, Ndlovu means himself and his business partner Absie Pantshwa. The pair recognise they not only need to produce delicious food, but also create an audience for their product. While there are an increasing number of international New African Cuisine afficionados, many of the Mount Nelson’s guests are unfamiliar with and uneasy about the genre. Capetonians might politely be described as ambivalent about adopting an African epicurean identity. Pantshwa explains that: “Many diners come in uncertain. For us, opening with ujeqe (steamed bread) and beef essence does that. As sauce is poured, they relax. That primal combination of soft, pillowy dough and rich, smooth sauce is universal. It builds trust. Once that happens the evening can start with everyone at the same place.”
Vusi Ndlovu is on the Edge of revolutionising the dinner party
The chef's New African Cuisine pop-up concept at the Belmond Mount Nelson hotel is coming to an end, but not before Anna Trapido put it to the test
Image: Alix Rose Cowrie
Chef Vusi Ndlovu looks exhausted. His New African Cuisine culinary concept, Edge, is nearing the end of a five-month pop-up at the Belmond Mount Nelson hotel. Creating modernist interpretations of cross-continental tastes inside the belly of Cape Town’s iconic colonial beast has been a steep learning curve for everyone involved.
Sipping a beer on the terrace of the uber-posh pink palace, he weighs each word carefully, seemingly doing the mental calculations necessary to determine whether the things he wants to say will come back to bite him. He observes that: “There is pressure that comes from knowing people are watching. We understand our work here will impact on the chances of others going forward.”
Image: Alix Rose Cowrie
By we, Ndlovu means himself and his business partner Absie Pantshwa. The pair recognise they not only need to produce delicious food, but also create an audience for their product. While there are an increasing number of international New African Cuisine afficionados, many of the Mount Nelson’s guests are unfamiliar with and uneasy about the genre. Capetonians might politely be described as ambivalent about adopting an African epicurean identity. Pantshwa explains that: “Many diners come in uncertain. For us, opening with ujeqe (steamed bread) and beef essence does that. As sauce is poured, they relax. That primal combination of soft, pillowy dough and rich, smooth sauce is universal. It builds trust. Once that happens the evening can start with everyone at the same place.”
Having worked with the likes of chefs Peter Tempelhoff and David Higgs, Ndlovu’s creativity is always underpinned by high-skill, technical precision, but it is also intensely personal. He speaks of having “a hand” in the way old women souring sorghum into ting talk of the quasi-spiritual interaction of individual and ingredient that allows some people to make magnificent ferments, while others fizzle out and die.
He wants to “challenge, not shock, developing dishes by playing with the idea of a thing (dombolo, mopane, injera, etc) and creating pleasure out of the point where surprise and recognition meet”. Mission accomplished. I was very pleased by the meltingly tender beef chuck with mopane soy. Chuck is seldom a fine-dining cut and mopane “worms” (actually caterpillars) are so often misunderstood and misused by chefs. Ndlovu’s dish recognises intense umami in both and brings them together creating sublime savoury harmony.
His ability to see into the soul of South African ingredients is superb. Where he sometimes stumbles is with foreign flavours. Africa is enormous and to be fluent in so many culinary languages is ambitious. The Nigerian-inspired pressed-pork suya was the least successful dish I ate. The choice of meat has enraged some Nigerian diners (suya street-food kebabs are generally goat, lamb or beef), but what bothered me was the gentle, creamy sauce. The vibrant buzz of suya spice was missing. His riff on Senegalese chicken yassa was infinitely more successful. Beautifully layered with smoky-sweet onion elements, bright lime, a tingle of ginger and Scotch bonnet chilli.
Cape eatery Emazulwini has made it onto The World's 50 Best’s 50 Next list
The room allocated to Edge does the project no favours. Flowery murals clash with the chef’s minimalist aesthetic and plantation-style wicker chairs run counter to the theme of African creative freedom. Since the space is also used for the breakfast buffet, décor cannot be changed. Pantshwa’s smooth, stylish service largely cocoons diners, allowing them to zone out most of the extraneous frills.
One pop-up does not erase the colonial culture of Cape Town in general and the Mount Nelson in particular, but Chef Ndlovu’s presence (albeit fleeting) is a brave, beautiful attempt to alter the gourmet gaze. Cynics call it cosmetic. Optimists argue that Edge has delivered zeitgeist-bending plates as part of a broader conversation about how a new generation of restaurants defines a changing Africa. Chairman Mao once said “the revolution is not a dinner party”, but he hadn’t eaten ujeqe at the Belmond Mount Nelson hotel ...
