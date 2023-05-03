As stocks of the sports drink Prime Hydration run low across the country, people are reselling the product online for nearly 10 times its retail price.
Prime Hydration sold out at some Checkers stores within hours of the first day of sales on Monday. The frenzy was mainly caused by the price drop to R39.99, after it was listed for R400 to R800 online weeks before.
“The launch of Prime Hydration at Checkers stores across South Africa was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from customers,” the supermarket group said.
While some were not impressed with the taste of the drink, the hype continues.
Those who managed to get stock are reselling the drink online for between R35 and R300 a bottle.
Adverts on Facebook Marketplace and other social platforms listed a Prime Hydration pack of 12 at R1,200 and a six-pack for R600. One seller from Centurion offered a 500ml bottle for R200 while another person from Mpumalanga sold it for R50.
People in Johannesburg, Edenvale and Pretoria dominated the listings.
Takealot prices decreased from R600 two weeks ago to around R94.
As shelves run empty, people are reselling Prime online — here’s how much you will pay
Image: Supplied/ Checkers
As stocks of the sports drink Prime Hydration run low across the country, people are reselling the product online for nearly 10 times its retail price.
Prime Hydration sold out at some Checkers stores within hours of the first day of sales on Monday. The frenzy was mainly caused by the price drop to R39.99, after it was listed for R400 to R800 online weeks before.
“The launch of Prime Hydration at Checkers stores across South Africa was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from customers,” the supermarket group said.
While some were not impressed with the taste of the drink, the hype continues.
Those who managed to get stock are reselling the drink online for between R35 and R300 a bottle.
Adverts on Facebook Marketplace and other social platforms listed a Prime Hydration pack of 12 at R1,200 and a six-pack for R600. One seller from Centurion offered a 500ml bottle for R200 while another person from Mpumalanga sold it for R50.
People in Johannesburg, Edenvale and Pretoria dominated the listings.
Takealot prices decreased from R600 two weeks ago to around R94.
Image: Facebook market place/ Screenshot
Prime Hydration by YouTuber Logan Paul and rapper Olajide Olayinka Williams has gained popularity internationally.
The drink was launched in 2022 and has attracted the attention of young people, including sports lovers, as the media personality constantly promotes it on social media. The drink is a sponsor for English football club Arsenal and some kick-boxing champions.
It led to controversy in some countries and there have been reports of it being banned in Australian schools after an outcry about its caffeine levels.
According to Prime, the energy drink variant contains 200mg of caffeine in each 355ml serving. It is not recommended for children under the age of 18, pregnant women and people sensitive to caffeine.
The company, however, states Prime Hydration is caffeine-free.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
Would you pay R800 for a sports drink? Prime gets tongues wagging
Prime frenzy: 'Status symbol' energy drink back in stock on Sixty60 after selling out within 90 minutes
Frenzy for overpriced drink is a prime case of showing off
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos