One accessory Jock was never without was his worry beads. He was open about suffering bouts of anxiety and throughout the series you'd see him twiddling the beads in his hands.
One of Zonfrillo's last social media posts tickled the taste buds of the upcoming series and included a picture of the judging trio together with visiting celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. The episode was due to be screened on Monday in Australia but the network halted the airing given the tragic news.
His family has granted permission for the series to be screened, “As Jock would have wanted”, they said, and it goes live in Australia on Monday.
Holding thumbs we get to see the series on local screens later this year.
'MasterChef Australia' judge dies unexpectedly on eve of launch of new series
Popular Scotland-born chef Jock Zonfrillo was found dead in a Melbourne hotel last weekend
Image: Sam Tabone/WireImage
Chef Jock Zonfrillo was big in stature and personality, which is what viewers will remember of this celebrity chef who was born in Scotland to an Italian father and Scottish mother.
Famous for his natty dressing — three-piece tweed suits with matching tie — and penchant for wearing a kilt on the set of MasterChef Australia, he was joined by fellow judges Melissa Leong and Andy Allen on the popular cooking show since 2019. His stony face belied a compassionate side, which came to the fore for contestants who found themselves in sticky situations. Not afraid of challenging them, he was a great coach with a sharp and wicked sense of humour.
Zonfrillo's family confirmed his death on Monday but details haven't been confirmed. Since then, tributes have been pouring in from fellow chefs around the world and previous MasterChef Australia judges.
The much-loved judge had spoken of his culinary heritage with pride and love of Italian and Scottish comfort food which cemented his career in the hospitality industry. The lauded chef spoke of how his decision to be a chef changed his life and he spoke candidly about his drug addiction which he kicked when he emigrated to Australia in 2000. At the helm of many restaurants Down Under, it was his award-winning Restaurant Orana, which closed in 2018, many still talk about.
I won't forget Zonfrillo for his love of sweet desserts, which he wolfed down with relish on the shows — always at great speed, beating his fellow judges to the finishing line. He respected well-made food delivered by the contestants and his beady eye and discerning palate never missed a trick. Straight as an arrow with his commentary and reviews, he wasn't afraid to speak his mind.
