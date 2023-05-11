RECIPE | A taste of France — Nataniël shares his ratatouille tarte Tatin recipe

Last year, brothers Nataniël and Erik le Roux returned to the small screen with a new TV series, Nataniël. Erik. Wolf. which they filmed in Nantes, France.

Nataniël is no stranger to France and is a regular visitor to the city where his brother lives and where they filmed Edik van Nantes, their first cooking show together.

As anyone who knows the actor, comedian and entertainer will tell you, Nataniël is a lover of all things French.

“I have been going to Paris for 30 years and that city contains everything my soul needs,” he says. “French food is some of my favourite in the world and every time I miss Paris, I whip up some French-inspired cuisine at home.”

If you’re eager to whip up some French-inspired cuisine featured in his kitchen and on his TV series, Nataniël shares a recipe for his easy to make ratatouille tarte Tatin. Serve it as a main with salad or enjoy as a side to a jovial lunch or dinner.