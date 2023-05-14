Book a seat at Fatima Sydow's table and uncover heritage
Our national food treasure is back with a second helping, a new cookbook featuring a feast of recipes and stories of her nostalgic food journey with humble beginnings on the Cape Flats
14 May 2023 - 00:01
In her latest cookbook, Cape Malay Cooking, My Story, My Heritage, Fatima Sydow shares a nostalgic journey through the many important feasts celebrated in Cape Malay culture. Kicking off with old-school family recipes from her upbringing on the Cape Flats, she shares stories, fond recollections and an array of tempting dishes, with beautiful pictures to match the memories. It's the richness of the narrative and delicious recipes that make it a cookbook every South African home should have in its collection...
