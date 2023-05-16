Food

WATCH | Nigerian chef cooks for 100 hours non-stop, seeks world record

16 May 2023 - 10:13 By Reuters
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual in Lagos on May 15 2023.
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual in Lagos on May 15 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A Nigerian chef has spent 100 hours preparing meals non-stop, aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the longest-ever cooking session by an individual.

Hilda Bassey, a chef in the megacity Lagos, has captivated the country with her marathon cooking, which started on Thursday and ended on Monday night.

President Muhammadu Buhari and several politicians and celebrities congratulated Bassey, while cheering supporters camped outside an events centre to witness the 27-year-old chef preparing a mix of local and foreign dishes, from jollof rice to pasta and akara, which is made from bean flour.

The longest cooking record is held by Indian chef Lata Tondon, who set a time of 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

Bassey's time will need to be certified by Guinness World Record officials before it can be made official.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Local mixologist named winner in Africa section of global bartender challenge

Thabiso Molonyama’s Nimbus Moon cocktail has won him a trip to Scotland where he will celebrate his 33rd birthday later this month.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

RECIPE | A taste of France — Nataniël shares his ratatouille tarte Tatin recipe

Whenever the comedian misses the City of Love, he whips up French food at home.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Three autumn-friendly recipes to whip up this World Cocktail Day

To mark Saturday's event, we take recipes from three of South Africa's top craft gin producers to warm you up on a chilly autumn day
Lifestyle
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sweater season is anything but boring at H&M The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Taking the bittersweet joy of jazz to the Karoo Lifestyle
  3. As the cold season begins, here's how to tell if you have flu or Covid-19 Health & Sex
  4. From camels to Ubers to trinket pushers, Cairo is a wild ride Travel
  5. 'You don't know whether they are half-mad after drinking it': school governing ... Food

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...