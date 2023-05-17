R80 sphathlo and R40 fried Oreos — Inside KFC’s limited-edition menu and where to get it

Food

17 May 2023 - 13:44 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Fried Oreo biscuits and doughnut zinger burger are just some of the long list foods offered at KFC in Pretoria this week as part of the food outlet’s city-to-city limited menu edition.  

The fried chicken joint has been offering a limited-edition menu with some local foods for different cities.

In Cape Town it offered a Gatsby, in Durban, a bunny chow and in Pretoria it is offering the city’s popular sandwich, sphathlo also known as a kota. 

Battle of ideas and controversy around the new menu in Pretoria

The introduction of the sphathlo on KFC’s menu has been met with mixed reactions. Entrepreneur Romeo Malepe from Sharpeville took to social media this week to accuse the fast-food outlet of allegedly stealing the idea from him. 

Speaking to Sowetan, Malepe claimed he developed the idea of incorporating sphathlo in KFC’s menu about four years ago and presented it to restaurant’s brand managing company Yum! at their offices in Bryanston, Johannesburg. 

KFC denied stealing the idea, saying it was a result of an internal product development process and it was no secret sphathlo was a famous South African meal.

What else is on the menu and how much does it cost?  

  • Kentucky sphatlho R80 

  • Uncle Waffles burger R50  

  • KFC chachos R40 

  • Ghost pepper dunked wings R40 

  • Doughnut zinger burger R50 

  • Blaze burger meal R80 

  • Dunked pops cone R40 

  • Churros cone R40 

  • KFC sliders R55  

  • Peppermint hot chocolate R35 

  •  Kentucky fried oreos R40

  •  La Litchi Boba R30 

  • Midnight mojito sparkling krusher R20

Mixing chicken and sweetness, how does it taste? 

While many have been cringing over what sweet fried chicken tastes like, one social media user, Aqil Hurbans, shared that the Uncle Waffles burger was not bad.

Hurbans said he had tried the burger in Durban. 

“Never thought I’d have enjoyed a waffle burger until I tasted it,” he said. 

Where to get it? 

KFC will be offering the limited menu from May 18 to 28 at the KFC Hillcrest Boulevard shopping centre branch in Lynnwood Road, Pretoria. 

Here is how people reacted on social media: 

