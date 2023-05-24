It's a double treat as a facilitator of Jan Kohler's session on Saturday because I get to chat to the cook, teasing out snippets of information of her journey in putting together her latest cookbook while she whips up some magic in the home economics kitchen at Kingsmead College in Melrose, Johannesburg in front of an audience.
Her second book follows the top-selling first publication, Pink Gin and Fairy Cakes, and this self-taught cook, who loves nothing better than sharing her love through her food, has a knack of making homemade cooking look so easy through her recipes and photographs.
The foundation for her food passion was influenced by her childhood surrounded by good cooks and the fresh produce they grew — and she picked — for the dinner table.
The beauty of Kohler's book is its accessibility, which means from the novice to the more advanced cook it's full of great ideas for any celebration. From Sunday lunches, to special occasions, there's a recipe to mark every milestone.
When: Saturday, May 27, 11am-noon.
Cost: R75, available at the door or through Webtickets.
Where: Kingsmead College, Oxford Road (behind the Rosebank Gautrain station), Melrose.
For those who can't be at the event, Kohler has shared one of her favourite wintry recipes from the book.
Recipes for every feast and 'Celebration'
Join food editor Hilary Biller at the Kingsmead Book Fair on Saturday as she chats to author Jan Kohler about her new cookbook, 'Celebration'
Image: Supplied
For those who can't be at the event, Kohler has shared one of her favourite wintry recipes from the book.
Image: Supplied
OSSO BUCO
Osso Buco is traditionally a stew of braised veal shanks, where the bone marrow provides deliciously rich flavour to the sauce. It is served over a creamy carb, like polenta or mashed potato, and the richness is cut by a fresh, zesty gremolata.
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
1 large onion, diced
1 clove garlic, crushed
Olive oil for frying
2kg veal or beef shank, cut 2cm thick
Salt and meat seasoning
5ml (1 tsp) dried herbs or a bay leaf
45ml (3 tbsp) flour, for thickening
1 tin whole or diced Italian tomatoes (400g)
500ml (2 cups) beef stock
250ml (1 cup) white wine
For the Gremolata:
1 clove garlic, crushed
30ml (2 tbsp) Italian parsley, finely chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) lemon zest
Method:
