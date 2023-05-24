Recipes for every feast and 'Celebration'

Food

Join food editor Hilary Biller at the Kingsmead Book Fair on Saturday as she chats to author Jan Kohler about her new cookbook, 'Celebration'

24 May 2023 - 17:48
Hilary Biller Columnist
It's a double treat as a facilitator of Jan Kohler's session on Saturday because I get to chat to the cook, teasing out snippets of information of her journey in putting together her latest cookbook while she whips up some magic in the home economics kitchen at Kingsmead College in Melrose, Johannesburg in front of an audience.

Her second book follows the top-selling first publication, Pink Gin and Fairy Cakes, and this self-taught cook, who loves nothing better than sharing her love through her food, has a knack of making homemade cooking look so easy through her recipes and photographs.

The foundation for her food passion was influenced by her childhood surrounded by good cooks and the fresh produce they grew — and she picked — for the dinner table.

The beauty of Kohler's book is its accessibility, which means from the novice to the more advanced cook it's full of great ideas for any celebration. From Sunday lunches, to special occasions, there's a recipe to mark every milestone.

When: Saturday, May 27, 11am-noon.

Cost: R75, available at the door or through Webtickets.

Where: Kingsmead College, Oxford Road (behind the Rosebank Gautrain station), Melrose.

For those who can't be at the event, Kohler has shared one of her favourite wintry recipes from the book.

OSSO BUCO

Osso Buco is traditionally a stew of braised veal shanks, where the bone marrow provides deliciously rich flavour to the sauce. It is served over a creamy carb, like polenta or mashed potato, and the richness is cut by a fresh, zesty gremolata.

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

1 large onion, diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

Olive oil for frying

2kg veal or beef shank, cut 2cm thick

Salt and meat seasoning

5ml (1 tsp) dried herbs or a bay leaf

45ml (3 tbsp) flour, for thickening

1 tin whole or diced Italian tomatoes (400g)

500ml (2 cups) beef stock

250ml (1 cup) white wine

For the Gremolata:

1 clove garlic, crushed

30ml (2 tbsp) Italian parsley, finely chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) lemon zest

Method:

  1. Preheat your oven to 160°C. In a heavy-based, ovenproof pot, sear the meat in a bit of olive oil, and then coat with the flour and spices. Add the onions and garlic and continue to fry until these are soft and translucent.
  2. Add the tomato, stock, white wine, carrots, and herbs, ensuring that the meat is fully immersed in the liquid. Put the pot into the oven with the lid on or, if you don’t have an ovenproof pot, transfer everything to a roasting dish and cover it with tinfoil.
  3. It should cook slowly in the oven for two to three hours. Cooking time will often depend on the pot or pan you are using and the thickness of the shanks. Check the meat after the first hour and again every half-hour or so, to ensure that there is enough liquid in the pan. You can top up with stock if necessary. The end result should be a saucy stew with tender meat that easily comes away from the bone.
  4. Finally, combine the ingredients for the gremolata and serve the osso buco on a bed of mashed potatoes with a scattering of this zesty dressing.

