Retailer Cotton On has the social media streets in a mess after a screenshot of stores selling an enamel mug for R200 went viral.
The mug, which looks like ones many of us grew up with in our homes, comes in several colours with a matching bowl and plate for an additional R399.
It sparked an outcry online when social media users pointed out a similar cup could be bought from other retailers for as little as R10, and R15 for a bowl and R18 for a plate.
Would you pay R200 for an enamel mug? Cotton On cup sparks storm
Image: Cotton On
Image: Shoprite
Image: West Pack Lifestyle
The products appeared to have later been removed from Cotton On's website. The company has not yet released a statement in response to the outcry over the prices. Any update will be included once received.
Social media was flooded with reaction to the prices:
TimesLIVE
