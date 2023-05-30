Food

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles for adventurous patrons

30 May 2023 - 09:21 By Angie Teo and Fabian Hamacher
The giant isopod ramen at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan on May 27 2023.
The giant isopod ramen at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan on May 27 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang

A 14-legged giant isopod is the highlight of a new dish at a ramen restaurant in Taipei and it has people queuing for pictures and for a bite from the bowl of noodles.

Since the The Ramen Boy launched the limited-edition noodle bowl on May 22, declaring in a social media post it had “finally got this dream ingredient”, more than a 100 people have joined a waiting list to dine at the restaurant.

“It is so attractive because of its appearance. It looks very cute,” said the 37-year-old owner of the restaurant, who wanted to be identified only as Mr Hu, as he held a giant isopod while customers took pictures.

“As for the cooking method we use the simplest way, steam, so there is no difficulty to process it.”

The restaurant steams the isopod for 10 minutes before adding it to the top of a bowl of ramen with thick chicken and fish broth. Each bowl costs 1,480 Taiwan dollars (R949).

A customer said the meat tastes like a cross between crab and lobster with a dense texture and some chewiness.

Giant isopods, which distant cousins of crabs and prawns, are the largest among the thousands of species in the crustacean group, the NOAA Ocean Exploration said on its website.

They are usually found about 170m to 2,140m deep in the ocean, with 80% of them living at a depth of 365m to 730m, Taiwan's Animal Planet said in a Facebook page.

A Taiwanese expert identified the species as Bathynomus jamesi, discovered near the Dongsha islands on the South China Sea. They are thought to be caught between 300m to 500m

Since the ramen launched, some scholars have expressed concerns over the potential ecological impact of bottom trawling fishing tactics and possible health risks.

But customers at the restaurant disagree.

“If it's a special menu, and the giant isopods were caught unintentionally like the restaurant owner says they were, everyone should try it if they get a chance,” said 34-year-old Digell Huang, who works as a genetic counsellor.

“I am very honoured to have this opportunity to taste it,” she said as she ate from a bowl of the isopod-topped noodle.

A scholar, however, warned against potential health risks, saying the largely unknown species may contain toxins or heavy metal such as mercury.

The Bathynomus jamesi species was recognised officially in Taiwan last year and there is not much data on it, said Huang Ming-chih, a biotechnology associate professor specialising in deep-sea invertebrates at the National University of Tainan.

“The best practice would be to do more research, build a complete database and then allow people to eat, it would be better that way.”

Reuters

