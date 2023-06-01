A mozzarella has walked away as the big cheese at the SA Dairy Championships

Whatever your thoughts on mozzarella, the 80 judges at the prestigious SA Dairy Championships said the cheese made from Ayrshire cows' milk shone over and above the 929 dairy products from the 71 South African producers they tasted at the 190th edition of the competition.

Dairy expert and chief judge Alan Fourie of the oldest and biggest dairy competition in Africa said of the winning cheese: “For a product to be chosen as Product of the Year in a competition of this nature is the dream of every dairy producer. This particular cheese is an exceptional pizza mozzarella and worthy of this accolade.”

He described the mozzarella made by RFG Foods (Rhodes Food Group) exclusively for Woolworths as a “firm and smooth cheese with a slightly creamy appearance that grates well and melts perfectly. Its creamy, soft and caramelised flavour is out of the books”.

The winning mozzarella is made by a small artisanal cheese team under the guidance of cheesemaker Kerwick Boonzaaier and is part of the RFG Foods in the Cape. Their promise is they make the cheese by hand using quality Ayrshire milk and describe their product as “creating a mozzarella cheese that is on par with the best in the world”.

Now you can be the judge: it is sold at Woolworths in 600g packs and costs R109.99.