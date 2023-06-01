The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were founded in 1995 and each year they honour the best food and wine books, printed or digital, and food television. This year celebrity chef Zola Nene took the crowning glory when her cookbook Simply Seven Colours was named the best in the world. Hilary Biller caught up with Nene to find out more.
How does it feel now that your publication has received such a high accolade?
It feels so good for my third book to be recognised on a global scale. I’m so proud of the impact Simply Seven Colours has made and to be awarded a top accolade is such an honour. It’s also quite a pat on the back to have all three of my cookbooks hold Best In The World titles.
It wasn't the only win at this years' awards...
Simply Seven Colours not only won Best Celebrity Chef Cookbook, but also took home the best TV and social media cookbook too.
The competition has been running for close on two decades. How many countries participated and how does it work?
There were more than 40 countries represented at the Gourmand Cookbook Awards this year and each author that was declared a winner in their respective country was in Sweden to compete for the Best in the World title in their specific category.
Winning such an accolade deserves a celebration. What did you do?
We celebrated in Umea, Sweden with a bottle of bubbly shared with other South African authors who were also in attendance at the awards, then my sister and I did what we do best — we went out and enjoyed a special meal.
Zola Nene's cookbook takes top honours in international competition
The 2023 Gourmand World Cookbook Awards winners were announced in Sweden earlier this week. Hilary Biller spoke to the South African chef who was in the country to receive her award
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
You've spent a week in Sweden. What is a traditional meal in that country?
It would definitely have to be Swedish meatballs, which we've had our fair share of during our time in Umea and Stockholm. The meatballs are made with minced pork or a mixture of pork and beef or veal and are served with buttery mashed potato topped with a creamy veal gravy, pickled cucumber and preserved lingonberries. It’s a delicious combination.
And the most unusual things you've eaten while there?
It has to be the cured bear sausage: sausages made from brown bear meat. The flavour was very unfamiliar and incomparable to any other meat I’ve eaten before, so very different for me. And smoked liquorice, also one of those “acquired taste” kind of Swedish treats.
What does winning awards mean to you?
It's a wonderful source of encouragement to remind me that what I’m doing is impactful and appreciated. It’s that pat on the back that reminds you to keep going and keep living out my passion.
What's next for Zola Nene?
Watch this space! There's lots more deliciousness I have lined up, so do keep an eye out for me on your TV screens. The TasteMaster SA season 4 airs in June on SABC2.
• Simply Seven Colours by Zola Nene is published by Penguin Random House and costs R370.
