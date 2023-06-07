“I do not remember what happened last night.”
This is what popular American social media content creator George Washington III said while recounting a rough night out in Johannesburg after drinking Savanna.
Washington shared the video on TikTok, reviewing the cider, and has been trending.
“This morning when I woke up, firstly I’m not in the place I went to sleep in. There are clothes thrown all over the place, the chairs are all pulled out of my table and there is stuff all over the counters,” he said.
George said he first thought he had been robbed but remembered he had been drinking the previous night.
“Then I thought about my night and what I had before I went to sleep. What is this [Savanna], man? Y’all are not steering me in the right direction but in the wrong direction right now.”
WATCH | This is crack alcohol — American reacts to being dribbled by two Savannas
He said he was recommended the cider by someone on TikTok but two bottles of it overwhelmed him.
“Two of these had me swamped and tripping out. I do not even remember what happened last night. Why did you all not tell me this was like an alcohol crack.”
The digital creator moved to South Africa from Memphis in the US in April and has been exploring the country, including what people eat and drink.
WATCH THE REVIEW:
