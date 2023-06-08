RECIPE | Give your dad wings this Father's Day

This Father's Day, avoid the commercial claptrap and don't be swept up by the frenzy of having to buy a present — one that your dad may not even need.
Instead, give him the best treat by whipping up a batch of mouth-watering chicken wings with a delicious avocado dipping sauce. To mop up the delectable juices, add a garlic bread and a salad and Father's Day lunch is sorted.
The beauty of this recipe is that it can easily be doubled and trebled.
STICKY BBQ CHICKEN WINGS WITH AVOCADO RANCH DIPPING SAUCE
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 30 minutes + 2 hours marinating
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients for the marinade:
24 chicken wings
250ml (1 cup) BBQ sauce
30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
60ml (4 tbsp) brown sugar
60ml (4 tbsp) honey
60ml (4 tbsp) soy sauce
Avocado ranch dressing:
1 ripe avocado, peeled and stoned
100ml (about 6 tbsp) apple cider vinegar
60ml (4 tbsp) maple syrup or brown sugar
100ml (about ½ cup) lemon juice
100ml (about ½ cup) avocado or olive oil
2-4 cloves garlic
2-4 spring onions, white part only (and extra for garnish)
Pinch of salt
Method:
- Whisk BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, honey and soy sauce together in a jug.
- Place the chicken in shallow non-metallic dish and pour over the marinade. Toss to coat. Cover and marinate for at least 20 minutes but preferably for 2 hours.
- Cook on a braai or in the oven at 200°C until golden and sticky, about 25-30 minutes.
- While the chicken is cooking make the dressing. Place all the ingredients in the jug of a blender and whizz until smooth. Dressing can be thinned down with a little cold water if a pouring consistency is desired.
- Transfer to a jar and seal until needed.
- Serve chicken wings with dressing and garnish with sliced spring onions.
Visit the The SA Avocado Growers’ Association website for more mouth-watering recipes and ideas.
Visit the The SA Avocado Growers’ Association website for more mouth-watering recipes and ideas.
