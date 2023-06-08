Food

RECIPE | Give your dad wings this Father's Day

Share the love with this easy home-made recipe for sticky chicken wings with a finger-licking avo ranch dressing

08 June 2023 - 07:33 By Staff Reporter
Sticky chicken wings with an avocado ranch dressing.
Image: SA Avocado Growers' Association

This Father's Day, avoid the commercial claptrap and don't be swept up by the frenzy of having to buy a present — one that your dad may not even need.

Instead, give him the best treat by whipping up a batch of mouth-watering chicken wings with a delicious avocado dipping sauce. To mop up the delectable juices, add a garlic bread and a salad and Father's Day lunch is sorted.

The beauty of this recipe is that it can easily be doubled and trebled.

STICKY BBQ CHICKEN WINGS WITH AVOCADO RANCH DIPPING SAUCE

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 30 minutes + 2 hours marinating

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients for the marinade:

24 chicken wings

250ml (1 cup) BBQ sauce

30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce 

60ml (4 tbsp) brown sugar

60ml (4 tbsp) honey

60ml (4 tbsp) soy sauce

Avocado ranch dressing:

1 ripe avocado, peeled and stoned

100ml (about 6 tbsp) apple cider vinegar

60ml (4 tbsp) maple syrup or brown sugar

100ml (about ½ cup) lemon juice

100ml (about ½ cup) avocado or olive oil 

2-4 cloves garlic

2-4 spring onions, white part only (and extra for garnish)

Pinch of salt

Method:

  1. Whisk BBQ sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, honey and soy sauce together in a jug.
  2. Place the chicken in shallow non-metallic dish and pour over the marinade. Toss to coat. Cover and marinate for at least 20 minutes but preferably for 2 hours.
  3. Cook on a braai or in the oven at 200°C until golden and sticky, about 25-30 minutes.
  4. While the chicken is cooking make the dressing. Place all the ingredients in the jug of a blender and whizz until smooth. Dressing can be thinned down with a little cold water if a pouring consistency is desired.
  5. Transfer to a jar and seal until needed.
  6. Serve chicken wings with dressing and garnish with sliced spring onions.

Visit the The SA Avocado Growers’ Association website for more mouth-watering recipes and ideas.

