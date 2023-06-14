The potential for the elements of whisky to infuse with the flavours of food gets me excited. Apparently, it excites the people behind Laphroaig Single Malt Scotch Whisky as well, as their Laphroaig Taste Trailblazer campaign is all about finding and celebrating culinary pioneers who are pushing the boundaries of taste.
The global campaign, which seeks to highlight innovators and the way they use the tastes of peat, salt and fire — as inspired by Islay, the home of Laphroaig — to create flavour in food and drink has reached South African soil.
Across the country, 20 restaurants and bars will participate in the form of a chef-bartender team tasked with creating memorable and exclusive dining experiences that showcase these flavours over two evenings — one hosted by the Laphroaig brand ambassador and one by the chef-bartender team.
Finding SA’s winning taste trailblazer in a series of innovative dining experiences
A campaign highlights how culinary pioneers showcase tastes of peat, salt and fire in one-of-a-kind dining experiences starting this month
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The winning trailblazer team — as will be selected by a panel of judges — will win a trip to Fèis Ìle, the Islay Whisky Festival, in 2024.
The first dinners in the campaign kick off this month in Johannesburg at Curated Lounge in Bedfordview on June 16 and Acid Food and Wine Bar in Parktown North on June 20. The rest of the dinners are planned to take place over July, August and September.
Dates and details for the dinners are being finalised but write-ups about the participating restaurants or bars and information of their planned dinners will be published ahead of the events on the EatOut website each month — so keep an eye out.
Image: Supplied
Bookings for the Curated Lounge dinner are full but a few spots are available at Acid.
The dinner this month will be hosted by brand ambassador Steven Zylstra. It will consist of a four-course menu with the theme of “funk” and highlight natural wine and Laphroaig-inspired cocktails with flavours from the East — as is to be expected from brilliant co-founders chef Jes Doveton and wine expert Jemma Styer.
The dinner costs R950 per person and will take place from 6pm-9pm. For bookings, e-mail hello@acidthebar.com.
Here is a full list of the restaurants and bars participating in the campaign:
Johannesburg
Cape Town
KwaZulu-Natal
