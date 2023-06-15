Pick n Pay mends ‘broken hearts’ by bringing back Hellmann’s mayonnaise

Food

After months of being cut off from Hellmann’s mayonnaise supply, Pick’n Pay has announced the comeback of the product.
After months without Hellmann’s mayonnaise supply, one of the largest food retailers, Pick n Pay, has announced the product is back on its shelves.

Pick n Pay groceries HOD Calvin Watson said the popular mayonnaise had been delisted by its local supplier earlier this year. 

“When the supplier delisted the product, our customers were heartbroken.

“In keeping with our customer promise to deliver the products they want and need, we started exploring other supply options around the world to get the product back on our shelves as quickly as possible,” Watson said. 

The retailer on Wednesday confirmed Hellmann’s mayonnaise is again being sold in more than 100  shops nationwide.  

Earlier this year, TimesLIVE reported Hellmann's had stopped supply due to “high inflationary import costs”.

Economist Dawie Roodt, speaking on the issue, said transportation costs were a problem and led to discontinuation of supply of some products.

“South Africa is a vast country without well-developed infrastructure and that means to get stuff from Durban to other parts is expensive.

“These factors can have a big affect on food from the rest of world, especially for high-end products such as high-quality mayonnaise.”

Roodt said expensive imported foods were likely to either disappear from shelves or become more costly.

