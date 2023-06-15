RECIPE | Spoil him this Father's Day with an eggcellent one-pan brunch

It is the one day of the year we get to celebrate our fathers, and a great way to show your dad how much you love him is to make him a special meal. This recipe is easy to make, is flop proof and, the best news of all, it won't take long to clean up afterwards as it uses only one pan.

It features ingredients that are usually to hand such as eggs, bacon and onion and is a great way to use up any leftover pasta. It's a hale and hearty dish full of goodness: the eggs are rich in protein and great for repairing cells and making new ones — and help keep his muscles in good shape. We all need is a healthy and strong dad in our lives.

Happy Father's Day!

CARBONARA FRITTATA BAKE

Any leftover cooked pasta can be used. Or make the pasta from scratch or use four packets of instant noodles made according to package instructions and well drained, saving the seasoning sachets for the sauce.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

400g pasta — spaghetti/tagliatelle/macaroni or 4 packets of instant noodles

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

250g bacon, chopped, or ham or smoked sausage, chopped

1 large onion, chopped, or 4 large leeks, washed and white part thinly sliced

30ml (2 tbsp) chicken noodle soup powder or the seasoning sachets from instant noodles if using

500ml (2 cups) water, from reserved pasta water

8 eggs

Salt and black pepper, to season

15ml (1tbsp) mixed herbs

250ml (1 cup) cream or use full cream milk

45ml (3 tbsp) Parmesan cheese or cheddar cheese, grated

A handful thyme, to garnish

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 180°C. Bring 1l (4 cups) salted water to the boil if cooking the pasta from scratch. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain and reserve 2 cups of the water. Or prepare the noodles by following the directions on the packet. Heat an ovenproof pan and fry the onion in the oil until golden brown, remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Mix the soup powder or instant noodle seasoning with 2 cups reserved water and add to the pan. Bring to the boil until the sauce thickens. Remove and set aside to cool slightly. In a bowl, break eggs and beat, season with salt, black pepper and mixed herbs. Pour in cream or milk and add Parmesan or cheddar cheese, whisking together. Add the pasta or noodles to the egg mixture, place in the oven and cook for 30-45 minutes. Remove, garnish with thyme and serve.

