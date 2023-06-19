Others shared their experiences with the supermarket.
“We also experienced such a problem and would throw away tons of fruits and veg because they are rotten. They need to check their products because something is definitely not right,” one social media user wrote.
Another user said: “They gave me a R200 voucher to say sorry for the vrot mince I bought. I didn’t even redeem it.”
“I tried the R50 sale. Everything was not good as it looks. My banana cake didn’t last even three days, veggies did not even last a week,” complained a user.
Food Lover’s Market responds after being dragged 'for selling rotten food'
Image: 123RF/Asawin Klabma
Food Lover's Market has responded to claims it is selling rotten food.
Controversial author Jackie Phamotse took to social media at the weekend to call on the health department to look into the quality of food sold at Food Lover's Market outlets.
“At some point health inspectors need to look at the quality of food we buy from Food Lover's Market. Two packs of rotten chicken in a day, the fruits and vegetables are off. There is no way,” she said.
Phamotse shared an update, saying she received a call from Food Lover's Market’s head office and they have set up a meeting.
Food Lover's Market said it was looking into the claims.
“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Please be assured we take these matters very seriously and our regional team, along with our health and safety team, are busy attending to this matter ASAP,” the supermarket said.
TimesLIVE
