Peru tops the world when it comes to dining out
Dubbed the 'revolution in gastronomy', Lima's Capital restaurant has been named the best in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 awards
Image: Ken Motohasi
Much to the surprise of the gastronomic world, a restaurant in Lima, Peru, this week took top honours, being named the best in the world. It wasn't the usual winners from Scandinavia, Paris, Tokyo, London or New York taking the crown, but rather a restaurant started by Virgilio Martinez in 2008 — which is co-owned with his wife, award-winning Peruvian chef Pia Leon, who joined him in 2009. Lima is considered the culinary capital of South America and their eatery, Central, is said to have contributed greatly to the city's recognition as a leading gastronomic destination.
Image: 50 Best Restaurant Awards
What makes this award even more remarkable is that it is the first time a female chef as co-owner of Central has taken the top prize. Pioneering chefs Martinez and Leon have gained worldwide fame over the past few years for their eatery.
According to William Drew, director of content for 50 Best, the 2023 world's best restaurant “maintains a clear focus on the biodiversity of the region”, adding, “we’re talking indigenous fruits from the Amazon, root vegetables from the Andes, seafood from the Pacific Ocean, as well as tubers and potatoes — a lot of potatoes. Most importantly, of course, the dining experience is genuinely unique and utterly brilliant.”
Image: Ken Motohasi
Central is no newcomer to winning recognition, having been named best restaurant in Latin America and cracking second place in the World's 50 Best Restaurant list in 2022.
Closer to home there may be no South African restaurants in the World's 50 Best Restaurant list this year but there's a bonus for Cape Town's Fyn Restaurant placed at 75th in the Top 100 Restaurant list 2023. It was awarded the coveted 'Flor de Cana' Sustainable Restaurant Award 2023 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 panel. Described as “an ethical celebration of uniquely South African ingredients, Fyn serves its guests a South African-Japanese cuisine with a far reaching philosophy that influences every aspect of the dining experience.” Praise indeed for this Mother City restaurant.
Image: Ken Motohasi
For the full list of awards visit www.theworlds50best.com
