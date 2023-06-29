Food

Child-friendly restaurants to visit in the school holidays

Nine spots across the country that will inspire creativity, activity and edutainment

29 June 2023 - 09:50 By Staff Reporter
Grab a bite while letting out your inner artist at your nearest Clay Café.
Image: Supplied

Are your ideas of where to take the kids over the school holidays running out? The experts at Dineplan have put together a list of some of the best restaurants around South Africa which combine good food with activities to engage young minds and bodies.

INSPIRE CREATIVITY

JoyJozi in Dunkeld is more than just a restaurant. For outdoor fun, this one-of-a-kind family playground has a garden with a treehouse, mazes, slides, a bicycle track and a splash park. Inside, there is a play centre with a games room, reading room and lots more.

Cupcake decorating at Nederburg.
Image: Supplied

If you’re in and around Pretoria and Johannesburg, and looking for something a little different, head to your nearest Clay Café branch in Irene, Lonehill, Montana, Silver Lakes or Wolwespruit. Here, kids of all ages can unleash their inner artist while painting a wide selection of ceramics. In the Western Cape, you’ll find Clay Cafés in Bree Street, Hout Bay, and Paarl.

For budding chefs, there’s Nederburg in Stellenbosch where children can try their hand at cupcake decorating and take part in milk-and-cookie pairings.

GET ACTIVE

Cape Point Vineyards has a new jungle gym with a separate play area for toddlers so everyone can have a good time.

A short distance away, Aegir Project Brewery in Noordhoek lets parents enjoy artisanal beer, piping hot pizzas and fried chicken burgers while the kids wear themselves out on the jungle gym.

Tables with a view of the outside play area at JoyJozi.
Image: Lucia Xypteras
The outside play area at Gioia Trattoria.
Image: Supplied

Otherwise, visit Spier for the day and let the kids roam the elemental play garden, take part in a grape juice tasting or visit the eagle encounter centre.

In Muldersdrift, close to the heart of Johannesburg, Flavours at La Vue offers a large outside grass area and big play structures where little ones can let loose.

Not far away in Parkwood you’ll find Gioia Trattoria and their team of minders keeping children entertained in play areas for various age groups and fun activities.

FOR LEARNING

While it might be the holidays, there is still lots to learn. Hazendal in the Western Cape winelands is home to Wonderdal, an immersive and interactive edutainment experience combining learning and play. Here, children between the ages of five and 13 can discover the worlds of science and nature across a variety of indoor and outdoor activity zones.

For more ideas for child-friendly restaurants or to make bookings, visit Dineplan

