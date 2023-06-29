Child-friendly restaurants to visit in the school holidays

If you’re in and around Pretoria and Johannesburg, and looking for something a little different, head to your nearest Clay Café branch in Irene, Lonehill, Montana, Silver Lakes or Wolwespruit. Here, kids of all ages can unleash their inner artist while painting a wide selection of ceramics. In the Western Cape, you’ll find Clay Cafés in Bree Street, Hout Bay, and Paarl.

For budding chefs, there’s Nederburg in Stellenbosch where children can try their hand at cupcake decorating and take part in milk-and-cookie pairings.

GET ACTIVE

Cape Point Vineyards has a new jungle gym with a separate play area for toddlers so everyone can have a good time.

A short distance away, Aegir Project Brewery in Noordhoek lets parents enjoy artisanal beer, piping hot pizzas and fried chicken burgers while the kids wear themselves out on the jungle gym.