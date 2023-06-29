Interpunkt is a new wine brand and was founded by Andrew Ingham who has more than 20 years’ experience as an international wine buyer. The idea was to offer sustainable wines without much fuss while placing the consumer first and making wine more inclusive and engaging, especially for new or casual wine drinkers.
Modern-day papsak or cool, sustainable wine?
The new collaboration by Interpunkt and Journey's End Vineyards is all about producing sustainable, easy-drinking and enjoyable wines for casual wine drinkers
Image: Supplied
Whether your initial thoughts turn to papsak or sustainability when you first lay eyes on the new wine produced by Interpunkt and Journey’s End Vineyards most likely depends on your frame of mind.
With sustainability as a driving factor behind bringing out these wines, I was intrigued.
Bottled in funky cardboard bottles, two wine varietals under this initiative hit the shelves at the end of May as a first in South Africa. But this is no modern take on the classic papsak: these wines have been crafted to be more sustainable yet delicious and easy-drinking. The idea is that good wine can be enjoyed while reducing the impact it is having on the environment.
Made from 100% recyclable paperboard outers, these bottles are up to five times lighter and have up to 6 times less carbon emissions than a standard glass wine bottle.
Interpunkt is a new wine brand and was founded by Andrew Ingham who has more than 20 years’ experience as an international wine buyer. The idea was to offer sustainable wines without much fuss while placing the consumer first and making wine more inclusive and engaging, especially for new or casual wine drinkers.
“By introducing wine drinkers to a new accessible brand in forward-thinking packaging, which also prioritises trusted, ethically and sustainably sourced grapes, I believe we can show people that good wine is for everyone,” he says.
Finding the right wine-producing partners on this venture was critical to its success and Journey’s End Vineyards in Sir Lowry’s Pass proved the perfect collaborator. Apart from being a WWF Conservation Champion, a founding member of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable (a global platform to promote sustainability in the wine industry) and a carbon negative vineyard, it has won a number of sustainability awards.
“Sustainable wine production is at the very heart of what we do at Journey’s End,” says MD Rollo Gabb. “After two years of trying to find a bottler who was prepared to take the challenge, slow the lines down and adapt their equipment for the paperboard bottle, we are excited to have finally found the right partner for the job in South Africa, and we are all raring to go.”
And you don’t need to know a lot about wine to enjoy these bottles. As the bottle reads: “You don’t need to sit exams to enjoy our wine. We just want you to have good, responsible fun.”
The sauvignon blanc — described as a “fresh and zesty little number” to “enjoy with anything” is just that: fruity, fresh, light and a delight to drink. I had it with a home-made plate of pasta in cream sauce and it was, simply put, yum. I imagine it will be equally enjoyable on a hot summer's day next to the pool.
And the shiraz — described as juicy and easy drinking — was a pleasant surprise. It was well-rounded with a slight sweetness and none of the acidity you often expect from red wine that doesn’t come from a bottle.
Image: Supplied
Perhaps these aren’t the kinds of wines to make their way into a collector’s cellar or to make an appearance at a connoisseur’s wine pairing dinner but they’re a funky, good quality, sustainable option.
I see them working well to travel with, to reduce my glass consumption at home or as a thoughtful gift to someone who is environmentally conscious.
By all accounts, I like the idea that the wine is being produced by a vineyard which takes sustainability seriously and enjoyed both varietals. And when I was done, I simply folded the bottle and put it away for recycling. That’s something I can get on-board with.
• The wines are available in select Checkers, Checkers Hyper supermarkets and Checkers LiquorShop stores nationwide at the recommended selling price of R119.99.
