There are no two ways about it: South Africans are feeling the pinch of food inflation — and it’s hitting close to home, as even the cost of a beloved braai is increasing.
On Monday, Bloomberg released the findings of its Shisa Nyama Index, a measure of the price of a basket of goods made up of key ingredients that would feature in a South African shisanyama, among them wors, frozen chicken pieces, beef, mielie meal, tomatoes, onions, carrots, salt and curry powder.
According to the index, compiled using data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group, which tracks food prices in 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Springbok and Mtubatuba, the cost of a basket of goods increased by 15% in June compared with a year earlier.
The news is not good for entrepreneurs who run shisanyama restaurants, no less for their customers.
To help lessen the sting of preparing a braai, we dug into our archives to find a number of delicious, cost-effective dishes to prepare at home. Here, we share some ideas with you.
Three cost-effective dishes for your next braai
Image: 123RF/myviewpoint
Image: Craig Scott/Sunday Times
BOEREWORS KEBABS
According to Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller, turning boerewors coils into colourful kebabs is a great way to make your boerie stretch to feed a crowd.
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
750g boerewors
12 kebab sticks, soaked in water for 30 minutes
1 large red onion, cut into wedges
24 cherry tomatoes
2 yellow or green peppers, seeded and cut into chunks
Olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
Image: Christoph Hoffman
BENNY MASEKWAMENG'S FAMOUS CHAKALAKA
The secret ingredient which bulks up celebrity chef Benny Masekwameng’s braai relish is a tin of baked beans.
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 carrot, grated
2 hot chillies, chopped
5ml (1 tsp) minced garlic
30ml (2 tbsp) hot curry powder
3 tomatoes, grated
1 x 420g can baked beans in tomato sauce
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
JUSTIN BONELLO'S SPICY CHICKEN WINGS
According to cook and television personality Justin Bonello, spicy chicken wings are a great choice when you're braaiing on a budget, as they're quick to cook, almost impossible to ruin and can be served as a side or main.
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
16 free-range chicken wings
2 cups of tomato sauce
4-5 cloves of garlic, crushed
4-5 hot chillies, finely chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
Juice of 1 lemon
Method:
