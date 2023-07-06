Food

Three cost-effective dishes for your next braai

According to Bloomberg’s Shisa Nyama Index, the price of a traditional backyard braai is up — and South Africans are feeling the pinch

06 July 2023 - 10:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Chicken wings can be served as a side or main.
Chicken wings can be served as a side or main.
Image: 123RF/myviewpoint

There are no two ways about it: South Africans are feeling the pinch of food inflation — and it’s hitting close to home, as even the cost of a beloved braai is increasing.

On Monday, Bloomberg released the findings of its Shisa Nyama Index, a measure of the price of a basket of goods made up of key ingredients that would feature in a South African shisanyama, among them wors, frozen chicken pieces, beef, mielie meal, tomatoes, onions, carrots, salt and curry powder.

According to the index, compiled using data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group, which tracks food prices in 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Springbok and Mtubatuba, the cost of a basket of goods increased by 15% in June compared with a year earlier.

The news is not good for entrepreneurs who run shisanyama restaurants, no less for their customers.

To help lessen the sting of preparing a braai, we dug into our archives to find a number of delicious, cost-effective dishes to prepare at home. Here, we share some ideas with you.

Kebabs are a great way to stretch your coil of boerewors.
Kebabs are a great way to stretch your coil of boerewors.
Image: Craig Scott/Sunday Times

BOEREWORS KEBABS 

According to Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller, turning boerewors coils into colourful kebabs is a great way to make your boerie stretch to feed a crowd.

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

750g boerewors

12 kebab sticks, soaked in water for 30 minutes

1 large red onion, cut into wedges

24 cherry tomatoes

2 yellow or green peppers, seeded and cut into chunks

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper 

Method:

  1. Cut the boerewors into 3cm-4cm lengths.
  2. For each kebab, thread a wedge of onion, a piece of boerewors, a cherry tomato and a chunk of pepper onto a kebab stick. Repeat until you've filled the stick.
  3. Place the kebabs on a baking tray and brush lightly with olive oil.
  4. Just before braaiing, season the kebabs with salt and pepper. Cook for seven minutes per side, ensuring the boerewors is cooked through before serving.
The secret ingredient in chef Benny Masekwameng's chakalaka? A tin of baked beans.
The secret ingredient in chef Benny Masekwameng's chakalaka? A tin of baked beans.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

BENNY MASEKWAMENG'S FAMOUS CHAKALAKA 

The secret ingredient which bulks up celebrity chef Benny Masekwameng’s braai relish is a tin of baked beans.

Serves: 6

Ingredients: 

45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, grated

2 hot chillies, chopped

5ml (1 tsp) minced garlic

30ml (2 tbsp) hot curry powder

3 tomatoes, grated

1 x 420g can baked beans in tomato sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat, then add the onion, carrot, chilli, garlic and curry powder. Sauté, stirring frequently, until the onion and carrot are cooked down and wilted, about 4 to 5 minutes.
  2. Stir in the tomatoes and bring to the boil.
  3. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 5 minutes.
  4. Stir in the baked beans and seasoning, and stir to heat through.
  5. Remove from heat and blend into a purée leaving it a little chunky.

JUSTIN BONELLO'S SPICY CHICKEN WINGS

According to cook and television personality Justin Bonello, spicy chicken wings are a great choice when you're braaiing on a budget, as they're quick to cook, almost impossible to ruin and can be served as a side or main.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

16 free-range chicken wings

2 cups of tomato sauce

4-5 cloves of garlic, crushed

4-5 hot chillies, finely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

Method:

  1. Place the chicken wings in a ziplock bag. Mix the remaining ingredients together, add to the chicken wings and allow to marinade in the fridge for two hours.
  2. Cook the wings on a medium fire for about 15 minutes, basting often with the marinade, until they’re caramelised and cooked.
  3. Serve the wings garnished with fresh coriander, a grind of black pepper and a sprinkle of coarse salt.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Pork is a delicious choice for a budget-friendly braai. Try these easy recipes

SPONSORED | Convenient, affordable and simple to prepare, Eskort pork delivers on flavour every time making it a real crowd-pleaser when you're ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPES | Five delicious, filling dishes you can make — even on a budget

A handful of winter warmers to beat the chill with wholesome homemade goodness
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Anyone can make great meals from scratch on a budget, says celeb chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo

The famous foodie proves it with simple and scrumptious recipes her new cookbook, 'Hearty Home Food with Sipho'. She gives us a taste
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Cloud bread trend is fun for all but healthy for none Lifestyle
  2. Three cost-effective dishes for your next braai Food
  3. New tipples to lift your spirits Food
  4. Subscribe now to live-stream the Kesivan Naidoo Big Band Experience Lifestyle
  5. The rules of the road, Mzansi-style Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children
WATCH: Brave US deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car