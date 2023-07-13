How does a South African wine estate celebrate its 338th birthday?

Raise your glass because Groot Constantia, South Africa’s oldest wine-producing farm, celebrates its 338th birthday on Thursday, a unique celebration of an estate founded on July 13 1685 by Simon van der Stel, the then governor of the Cape.
In celebration of this milestone Groot Constantia is opening its vintage vault to make a limited number of its famous and collectable wines available to taste and purchase. If investing in these wines is beyond your budget how about heading to Groot Constantia for a unique vintage vault experience where guests will be treated to exclusive tastings of coveted wines in the alcoves of the historical Manor House. It is an experience never before offered to the public.
There will be a fresh selection of wines from the vintage vault which will be opened every day, making each tasting a truly unique and memorable experience under the arches of the Groot Constantia Manor House, built in 1778.
“Most people are not aware that we have this vintage vault which is like a trip back in time, offering a glimpse into the wines produced at Groot Constantia over the ages,” says Jean Naude, CEO of Groot Constantia.
How can you join in the celebration? The limited-release vintage vault wines will be available from Thursday until the end of August at the Groot Constantia estate and online. The 'Vintage Vault Experience' can be booked via Dineplan at a cost of R500 per person — bookings are essential — and open today. And what is excellent wine without a meal? The estate has two restaurants to choose from — the Jonkerhuis or Simon's Restaurant.
www.grootconstantia.co.za
Image: Supplied
