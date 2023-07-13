Six hacks to try for waterless cooking

WOK COOKING
Bring out the non-stick wok — stir frying is quick, easy and efficient using little moisture to bring a meal to the table in minutes. Non-stick makes it super easy to clean using little water or even just a wipe out afterwards. No wok? Use a non-stick frying pan.
STEAMING HOT GREENS
Steaming veg is the healthiest way to prepare food, particularly greens and fish, and requires little water.
Place rinsed veg in a steamer, colander or sieve over a pan with 2cm of water. Season, cover and bring to the boil. The beauty of this method is you can use any leftover liquid in soups and stews or to cook another dish. It's a good way to prepare frozen fish with little fuss. Place the fish on greaseproof paper or foil in a steamer or colander. Season, add a knob of butter and cover. It cooks quickly and doesn't lose any of the nutritive value prepared this way.
DO THE CAN-CAN
With no water on tap, cooking legumes is a no-no as they need soaking and cooking in plenty of water. Stock up on tins of legumes such as lentils, beans, peas and chickpeas — ready cooked, all they need is preheating in the pan and save the contents of the tin to add liquid to any savoury dish.
TAKE OUT THE PEELER
Instead of washing veg such as carrots and potatoes, take out the peeler and peel the dirt away before using. And great for fruit too that can't be washed.
MICROWAVE MAGIC
Not just to heat up food or pop popcorn, microwave cooking is quick and energy efficient but also uses much less water than stove-top cooking. Great for veg, oats and fish that require a tablespoon or two of water for cooking. Best to cover or use a vented plastic wrap.
CAN'T RESIST PASTA
Pasta makes a quick and filling meal. Cooked the traditional way, it uses lots of water but it can also be done with much less water and stirring in a short time. The beauty of it is saving the water to cook something else. For a packet of pasta you need 1.2l of water in a large frying pan. Add 10ml (2 tsp) salt, then add the pasta. Yes, the water is not boiling, bring to the boil stirring from time to time. By cooking in cold water the pasta doesn't stick and in 15-20 minutes it will be ready. Drain the pasta, saving the cooking water for another dish.
Six hacks to try for waterless cooking
With Gauteng taps running dry, Hilary Biller shares six tips on how to survive with little or no water in the kitchen
Image: virtosmedia/123RF
