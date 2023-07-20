Food

Doing the Can-Can

Use two of Mzansi's fave canned foods to cook up some spicy magic in the kitchen

20 July 2023 - 14:52 By Staff Reporter
Wrap up the day with a tasty meal using canned fish.
Wrap up the day with a tasty meal using canned fish.
Image: Supplied

Do the can-can using convenient tinned food to create some culinary magic. Why? Because it's so easy. Koo has been producing canned products in South Africa for more than 80 years and remains in the country's top 10 iconic brands. To celebrate, it has undergone a makeover, with its packaging matching the goodness therein. With a recipe, a can opener and a dash of creativity, you can get the family's taste buds tingling.

Spicy Pilchard Wraps

Makes 5

1 x 400g can pilchards in chilli sauce

2 eggs

250ml (1 cup) fresh breadcrumbs

1 onion, diced

5ml (1 tsp) paprika

5ml (1 tsp) garlic and ginger paste

5ml (1 tsp) stir fry spice

5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes

Oil for frying

250ml (1 cup) sliced purple cabbage

1 can peach halves in syrup

1 avocado

1 lemon, squeezed

Salt and pepper

5 tortilla wraps

Mayonnaise

Basil for garnish

  1. Debone the pilchards, setting aside the sauce.
  2. In a bowl, combine the pilchards, one egg, ¼ cup of breadcrumbs, onion, and half a teaspoon of all the spices.
  3. In a casserole dish lay the mixture and freeze for an hour or until solid.
  4. Cut into thick strips and preheat the oil in a non-stick frying pan.
  5. In a separate bowl, crack the remaining egg and mix with the remaining spices until well combined. Place the remaining breadcrumbs on a plate.
  6. Start by coating the strips in the egg mixture then coat with the breadcrumbs and fry for 2-4 minutes or until crispy and golden brown.
  7. Prepare the rest of the ingredients: slice the purple cabbage finely and set it aside. Cut the peaches and half of an avocado into cubes, then mix and add salt and pepper.
  8. Place remaining avocado in a blender with ¼ cup of water and squeezed lemon juice, salt and pepper, and some pilchard sauce, and blend until smooth.
  9. Pre-heat a non stick pan, add the tortilla wraps and cook on both sides for a minute till warmed through and transfer the wraps to a preheated oven shaping them to create a shell.

Assembling the wraps

Spread some mayonnaise on the wraps, add 1 fish stick, some cabbage, avocado, peach salsa and corn kernels, then top with some avocado sauce and slices of green chilli and basil to garnish.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPES | Cooking up a plan to power up meals

Load-shedding has changed the way we cook, so we asked three foodies to share their tips and recipes on how to use alternative power. The good news? ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Walking the talk: Limpopo man puts 'walkie-talkies' on shop shelves

Everyone has heard of tinned vegetables, tinned fish, tinned samp & beans and even canned beef, but a Limpopo entrepreneur has introduced something ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Pick n Pay mends ‘broken hearts’ by bringing back Hellmann’s mayonnaise

Pick n Pay groceries HOD Calvin Watson said the mayonnaise had been delisted by its local supplier earlier this year.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 5 things to know about the late Kole Omotoso Lifestyle
  2. Doing the Can-Can Food
  3. Fans flock to Hong Kong to mark 50th anniversary of Bruce Lee's death Lifestyle
  4. British government cuts royal family funding Lifestyle
  5. H&M joins forces with Rich Mnisi to create a graphic streetwear collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

CCTV footage captures moment minibus taxis go flying as explosion rocks ...
WATCH | 'We felt the earth shaking': Eyewitness at Joburg explosion