Spicy Pilchard Wraps
Makes 5
1 x 400g can pilchards in chilli sauce
2 eggs
250ml (1 cup) fresh breadcrumbs
1 onion, diced
5ml (1 tsp) paprika
5ml (1 tsp) garlic and ginger paste
5ml (1 tsp) stir fry spice
5ml (1 tsp) chilli flakes
Oil for frying
250ml (1 cup) sliced purple cabbage
1 can peach halves in syrup
1 avocado
1 lemon, squeezed
Salt and pepper
5 tortilla wraps
Mayonnaise
Basil for garnish
Doing the Can-Can
Use two of Mzansi's fave canned foods to cook up some spicy magic in the kitchen
Image: Supplied
Do the can-can using convenient tinned food to create some culinary magic. Why? Because it's so easy. Koo has been producing canned products in South Africa for more than 80 years and remains in the country's top 10 iconic brands. To celebrate, it has undergone a makeover, with its packaging matching the goodness therein. With a recipe, a can opener and a dash of creativity, you can get the family's taste buds tingling.
Assembling the wraps
Spread some mayonnaise on the wraps, add 1 fish stick, some cabbage, avocado, peach salsa and corn kernels, then top with some avocado sauce and slices of green chilli and basil to garnish.
