So you may not be able to hire a Ferris wheel, merry-go-round, ice cream truck or a private island but you may be able to organise a trip to Jakarta, Indonesia, where they take the headache (and the cost) of wedding catering away with McDonald's offering a special wedding package for the equivalent of just over R4,000. For that you can choose between two options:
100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of McNuggets
OR
100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.
Not bad value for money considering on a recent trip to the US a McDonald's lunch of 4 cheeseburgers, fries, Cokes and 2 McFlurries cost us $70 (R1,740). McDonald's are said to be rolling out the wedding special package across the globe, so watch this space.
Olly Murs and bodybuilder wife tie the knot in McDonald's catered wedding
If a wedding catered by McDonald's is good enough for British singer Olly Murs and his weightlifter bride Amelia Tank, is it good enough for you?
Image: Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images
It was a day of celebration and fun for guests at the wedding of singer Olly Murs and his bodybuilder bride Amelia Tank on the private island of Osea in Essex, England, last weekend.
Festival-themed is how the couple wanted it and it appeared they and the guests got it and lapped it up. Who wouldn’t enjoy rides on the giant Ferris wheel, a twirl on the merry-go-round or ice creams from the ice cream truck that were all delivered to the venue .
The highlight? According to social media it it was the catering, which was done by McDonald's. It was, very different from the usual wedding “breakfast”, as the British call it, and a good choice by all accounts, with an unlimited supply of Big Macs and McNuggets. The That Girl singer had promised bride Amelia he wouldn’t sing at the wedding but he did, much to the delight of both the bride and the guests. It was reported it was a jol of note with the married couple partying till 2am.
South Africans are keen on R4,000 McDonald's catering at weddings
South Africans are keen on R4,000 McDonald's catering at weddings

So you may not be able to hire a Ferris wheel, merry-go-round, ice cream truck or a private island but you may be able to organise a trip to Jakarta, Indonesia, where they take the headache (and the cost) of wedding catering away with McDonald's offering a special wedding package for the equivalent of just over R4,000. For that you can choose between two options:
100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of McNuggets
OR
100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.
Not bad value for money considering on a recent trip to the US a McDonald's lunch of 4 cheeseburgers, fries, Cokes and 2 McFlurries cost us $70 (R1,740). McDonald's are said to be rolling out the wedding special package across the globe, so watch this space.
