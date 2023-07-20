Souper duper French onion ... soup

French onion soup is a classic French recipe, first made in the 18th century and today, is a national treasure. It uses ingredients on hand in any French kitchen — onions, beef stock, wine, bread and cheese. When it comes to looks, the brown broth won't win any prizes, but the taste is certain to garner applause.
It is said that apart from the handiness of the ingredients, the French discovered the soup would mask the smell of a boozy night if eaten the next day, hence it found great favour.
The secret to a good French onion soup is brown onions — well caramelised so they are soft, golden and sweet, for that unique flavour — and quality beef stock topped off with sliced bread, the French use baguette, and a heap of strong cheese — they use a Comte — which is toasted under the grill just before serving.
But it doesn't have to be French bread. Any good bread will do the trick, as will a strong-flavoured cheese such as mature cheddar.
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
50g butter
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
1kg onions, halved and thinly sliced, yes, lots of onions which cook down
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
4 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced
30ml (2 tbsp) flour
350ml dry white wine (or use extra beef stock for a nonalcoholic version)
1¼ litres hot, strong beef stock
Sea-salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper to taste
To serve:
½ loaf French bread, cut into 2cm slices
140g Comté, Gruyère, a strong cheddar or South African Huguenot, grated
Method:
- Melt the butter with the oil in a large, heavy-based pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions and fry with the lid on for 10 minutes until just soft.
- Lower the heat, sprinkle in the sugar, and cook uncovered for 20 minutes more until caramelised, rich and really tender. The onions should be golden, full of flavour and soft when pinched between your fingers. Take care towards the end of the cooking that they do not burn.
- Add the garlic in the final few minutes of the onions’ cooking time, then sprinkle in the flour and stir well.
- Increase the heat and keep stirring as you gradually add the wine, followed by the stock. Cover and simmer gently for 15 to 20 minutes. Taste to see if it needs a bit of salt and pepper as your beef stock will be salty and may be enough.
- When ready to serve, turn on the grill and toast the bread on a baking sheet.
- Ladle the soup into heatproof bowls. Put a slice of toast on top of each bowl of soup and pile on the cheese. Place the bowls on the baking sheet and grill until the cheese has melted.
- Serve immediately.
