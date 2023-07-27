Food

Plant Powered Show hits Joburg

Come and meet top chefs like Zola Nene, Wandile Mabaso and Deena Naidoo at the culinary extravaganza happening next week

27 July 2023 - 11:21 By Staff Reporter
Meet celebrity chef Zola Nene at the Plant Powered Show
Image: Supplied

The Plant Powered Show, which has been a huge success in Cape Town for the past two years, is finally happening in Gauteng. It is aimed at anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment, or more conscious living. Bringing it to life is the bumper line-up of chefs and mixologists who will be at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre from Friday August 4 to Sunday August 6. 

It's not only for vegetarians or vegans, it's for anyone seeking a healthier lifestyle.

An exciting line-up of personalities will be participating in the demos with some hosting hands-on Masterclasses. They include celeb chef Zola Nene; Wandile Mabaso, chef owner of Les Creatifs restaurant in Bryanston; international award-winning wild and indigenous chef Gregory Henderson; Siphiwe Sithole, farmer and founder of African Marmalade, a custodian and supplier of indigenous seeds; food stylist and editor of TFG's MyKitchen magazine Chad January; and first winner of MasterChef South Africa and owner of Aayra restaurant Deena Naidoo. They will be offering free demonstrations in The Checkers Plant Kitchen powered by Simple Truth.

The three-day event will also feature an array of talks by leading health and wellness experts.   

What: The Plant Powered Show

Where: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre

When: Friday August 4 to Sunday August 6

Tickets: Quicket JHB, tickets start at R120

plantpoweredshow.com

