If you can bake bread, whip up a special meal and finish it off with an amazing dessert, are a young chef or baker aged between 18 and 27 years, are studying at a professional institution or part of an in-service training programme, then this is for you. All you need to do is find a cooking partner, put together creative recipes using RCL Foods, Rainbow, Siqalo Foods and LiveKindly produce, and if your entry is chosen for the semifinals you stand a chance of winning wonderful cash prizes.
And it's really easy: choose a couple of your fave recipes you make really well, ones that truly reflect your skills and will impress the judges, incorporate the sponsors products, and include ideas that will make the products shine. Add a helping of flair and voila — you are ready to submit your entry. This year teams are tasked with crafting a bread course, a restaurant-style main course and a dessert showcasing their cooking and baking skills. The secret to success is practice.
While winning cash is the cherry on the cake, the competition offers the chance of exposure and potential job opportunities as well as the chance to meet young wannabe chefs from around the country.
The semifinals will take place in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Cape Town on September 14 and the competition culminates in a finale on October 12, where the best three teams from each regional cluster will be judged by a panel of judges from the SA Chefs Association.
Cash prizes await the winning teams: R30,000 for first place; R20,000 for second and R15,000 for third place split between the team participants.
There's nothing to lose and a chance to win great prizes, so hurry and enter. Entries close at midnight on Monday.
For more information about the competition and to download entry forms visit the RCL Foods website.
R65,000 up for grabs in Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge
With just days to go before entries close, there's still time to get cooking
