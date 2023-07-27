Food

We put TikTok's smash burger tacos to the test

Smash burgers are all the rage and one made in a taco is full of delicious surprises

27 July 2023 - 11:17
Hilary Biller Columnist
Hands on - delicious and juicy smash burger tacos.
Hands on - delicious and juicy smash burger tacos.
Image: Hilary Biller

It was one of those TikTok crazes I just had to make. It was the yummy juicy tacos crafted burger-style in a tortilla wrap pictures that made my mouth water, I was drooling.

Close enough in taste to a Big Mac featuring the same ingredients, this one felt more grown up and stylish wrapped in a tortilla. And, yes, it has taken TikTok by storm.

So what do you need?

Tortilla wraps, 1-2 per person

Beef mince — not too lean as you need the fat for flavour (or use ready-made burgers for convenience)

1 onion, grated, plus extra slices for serving

1-2 cloves of garlic, finely crushed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

A pinch of chilli powder, optional

Toppings:

Cheese slices

Lettuce, tomato slices, gherkins, avocado

Burger Sauce:

125ml (1/2 cup) mayonnaise, not salad cream

30ml (2 tbsp) tomato sauce

5ml (1 tsp) ready-made mustard

5ml (1 tsp) Worcestershire or soya sauce

The ingredients for the smash burger tacos are tortilla, beef mince, lettuce, gherkins, cheese, tomato, avocado and the essential burger sauce.
The ingredients for the smash burger tacos are tortilla, beef mince, lettuce, gherkins, cheese, tomato, avocado and the essential burger sauce.
Image: Hilary Biller

1. Combine the mince with the onion, garlic, seasoning and chilli, if using, and mix through. Shape into balls, about 100ml each. If you are using ready-made burger shape them into balls.

On one side of the tortilla use your hands to press the mince mixture out to cover the tortilla in a thin layer.

2. Preheat a non-stick pan big enough to accommodate the tortilla and then, meat side down, fry the tortilla for 3-4 minutes.

Using a round board or plate, place over the tortilla, remove pan from the heat and turn the pan upside down to release the tortilla and carefully slide back into the pan meat side up. 

3. Cover the top with 1-2 cheese slices and cook till tortilla is just browning and cheese melting. Slide onto a serving plate and top with selected ingredients, finishing off with onion rings if using and generous dollops of burger sauce. Tuck in and enjoy. 

The Verdict: Easy to make, something different and fun to make, it makes good eating and you can get the whole family involved, letting them add their own toppings and sauce. A fun and super tasty idea and sure to be making it again. Next time I'll ring the changes and use lamb mince and top with feta and a few sprigs of fresh mint instead of lettuce. Yum, yum.

