How a plate of pap catapulted a youngster to world squash championships
Diodivine Mkhize faced some of the world’s top-ranked junior squash players in Melbourne, Australia
30 July 2023 - 00:00
It was the promise of a free plate of pap and the lure of being let out of school early to play sport that led to Gauteng youngster Diodivine Mkhize facing off with some of the world’s top-ranked junior squash players in Melbourne, Australia, this week...
